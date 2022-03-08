Xiaomi launches Redmi Smart Band Pro in Brazil for R$ 599

THE Xiaomi started this Monday (7) the sales of the bracelet Redmi Smart Band Pro in Brazil, which had been launched in China in November last year. The novelty is compatible with more than 100 physical exercise modes and adds a series of improvements and arrives by BRL 599.

With a design more similar to the smart watchesrunning away from the slimmer look of the Mi Band 6, the new xiaomi fitness bracelet It has a 1.47-inch AMOLED screen in a rectangular shape, with 450 nits of brightness. The change allows you to view more items on the display and facilitates the control of functions, according to the manufacturer.

For those who exercise, the wearable device supports 110 sports, helping you track calorie burn, workout duration, and heart rate. It also has a water resistance of up to 5 ATM, allowing you to record activities done in the pool and on the beach.

The Smart Band Pro also monitors stress levels and tracks the female menstrual cycle.Source: Xiaomi/Disclosure

O 24 hour heart monitoring per day is another highlight of the Redmi Smart Band Pro, displaying the collected data in easy-to-understand graphs. The device has an alert for heartbeats outside the safety zone, warning the user about the possibility of an abnormality that should be checked by a doctor.

Oximeter and long battery life

Measuring blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) is another resource available in Xiaomi smartband, making it possible to monitor an important indicator for general health. The measurement takes place during the night, in sleep monitoring, and can also be manually triggered at any time.

Some of the other functions present in the smart bracelet are incoming call alert, mobile app notifications, weather forecast, music playback control, timer and stopwatch. The battery, with magnetic charging, lasts for 14 days, but the autonomy can reach up to 20 days in economy mode, according to the Chinese brand.

Compatible with android and iOS, the Xiaomi Redmi Smart Band Pro costs R$ 599 in the national market, the manufacturer’s suggested price. It is available in black, in the brand’s physical stores in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador and Curitiba, and also in the online store.