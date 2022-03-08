“Z” for victory. The origin of the biggest symbol of support for the war in Ukraine – Observer

You have free access to all the articles of the Observer for being our subscriber.



Five days before Moscow’s forces invaded Ukraine and opened war there, Russian military tanks and vans placed on the border between the two countries displayed a letter that doesn’t even exist in Russia’s Cyrillic alphabet. Was aWhite “Z” with wide, sans serif temples — a symbol that would gain the attention of war analysts and would become a symbol of support for the Russian onslaught.

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the “Z” has a military meaning: is one of the five letters identified so far in Russian ordnance. Alone, the letter “Z” labels the forces coming from the eastern district of the Russian Federation; but if it is framed in a white square it identifies the Russian military stationed in Crimea, the Ukrainian region annexed by Russia in 2014.

There is also the “O” for forces from Belarus, the “V” used by the marines, the “X” for forces coming from Chechnya (the republic in the Caucasus region that has been the scene of conflicts with Moscow in the struggle for independence ) and the “A” displayed by special forces. Using these symbols, the military ensures that they don’t attack their own comrades — it’s friendly fire. But the “Z” and the “V” have been widely replicated by Olympic athletes, institutions and artists as a form of support to Putin. Because?

At an early stage, The “Z” was thought to have been adopted by the Russian military as a symbol of Russia’s support for the independence of the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk., expressed on February 22, 2022 (2/22/2022) — although in the Cyrillic alphabet the symbol “Z” is more similar to a “3”. But the letter had already been detected on military tanks long before that date, when Putin’s troops positioned themselves on the border with Ukraine.

The answer may lie in two publications that the Russian Ministry of Defense, led by General Sergey Shoygu, posted on social media and which attributes another symbolism to the two letters: the “Z” came from “za pobedu”, which in Portuguese means “for victory”; and the “V” would come from “sila v pravde” or, in Portuguese, “the power is in the truth”as suggested by the government’s Instagram page.