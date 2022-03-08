“Z”, the Russian state meme that jumped from tanks to shops and streets

With difficulties in the propaganda battle in the world, Russia has isolated its population from information about the war in Ukraine and successfully promotes in its territory, a new symbol of national unity. The letter Z, which does not exist in the Cyrillic alphabet, has become a kind of state meme. The phenomenon – which started among soldiers and is spreading in the local cultural industry – causes controversy on social media around the world.

Paintings with the letter Z (and also the V) began to appear on Russian armor and uniforms just before the invasion of Ukraine on February 24. The symbol soon spread among the fighters and was adopted also by pro-Russian separatists from provinces such as Donetsk (featured image).

There is more than one version of what Russians want to express with the Z – which does not exist in their language, it is from the Roman alphabet. The country’s armed forces, which joined the wave of dissemination of the symbol, gave a brief official explanation on the matter. According to the military, the Z is the initial of the Russian expression “Za pobedu”, or “За Победу”, which means “for victory”. The V, which also appears in the paintings, would be a reference to the phrase: “The mission will be accomplished”.

Analysts estimate that the letters may have emerged as military identification signs to avoid friendly fire or to indicate a location, and it went viral.

On the networks, critics of Vladimir Putin see the Z as a variation of the Nazi swastika. Russian propaganda combats this version; to this end, it publishes posts with Z in contexts such as the struggle of Soviet soldiers against the Nazis in World War II and claims that the letter also symbolizes demilitarization and “denaZification”.

Understand why Putin uses neo-Nazism as a supposed justification for his military action in the neighboring country.

Fact is that Russia is using the symbols as propaganda. There are several videos on the country’s networks with choreographies of Russians wearing t-shirts with the Z. In stores, merchandising with the brand appears on clothes, mugs and stickers.

Independent researcher Kamil Galeev, who studies Russian nationalism, explained on Twitter how the symbol has been used in state media, but also by citizens sympathetic to the regime. In Russia, the official information is that there is no war or bombing of civilian areas in Ukraine, but a smaller military operation, which would have the main objective of protecting Ukrainians of Russian origin.

“Putin’s decision to start this war finds wide support in Russian society. There are ‘Zs’ painted on cars, in stores, and to my knowledge there is no one forcing these people to do that,” he wrote.

In one of the parts of the explanation, however, the researcher shows how the symbol is used in the Army, in which combatants form the Z with insignia of fallen enemies. There is even a photo taken in a children’s hospital, in the cold, with obvious official propaganda objectives:

Here you see terminally ill children from hospice and their parents making a Z formation. Yes, Russians are forcing terminally ill children dying from cancer, and their families to declare their support to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. See letters Детский хоспис? Hospice for Kids pic.twitter.com/3yeHMPWXl0 — Kamil Galeev (@kamilkazani) March 6, 2022

The “Z” as a brand and product also appears in screenings in Moscow and in state-owned stores. Look:

Z1 memeZ Nationalist dance with the Zreproduction Z4 projection in moscowreproduction 0

Outside Russia, “Z” takes the podium

Russian athlete Ivan Kuliak turned the “Z” of war into a world issue last Saturday (4/3), when he climbed the podium at the Doha stage of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup with the symbol on his chest.

The Russian gymnast took third place and provoked the Ukrainian Illia Jovtun, who took the gold medal. With a letter Z, made in white tape, he took the podium to receive his award.

Kuliak, 20, did not have his country’s flag at the ceremony, as Russia has suffered sanctions in various segments of the world, including sports.

As the penultimate Olympic institution to announce a sanction against Russian athletes, the International Gymnastics Federation allowed Russian athletes to participate in the World Cup. However, as of Monday (7/3), these athletes will be banned from any competition.