Zelensky cools interest in including Ukraine in NATO

the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskysaid last Monday, 7th, that he is no longer interested in including the country in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) at this time, after understanding that the group of Western countries is not prepared for this and fears the conflicts that could be generated. “Regarding NATO, I calmed down on this issue a long time ago, after we understood that NATO is not prepared to accept Ukraine. The Alliance is afraid of controversial things and confrontations with Russia. I never wanted to be a country that begs something on its knees [sobre pedir para entrar na Otan]. And we will not be that country. And I don’t want to be that president,” Zelensky said in an exclusive interview with the American television channel ABC.

THE Russia, which has been attacking Ukraine since February 24, says it will stop its war action after Kiev withdraws from joining NATO, recognizes Crimea as Russian territory and also the independence of the two separatist regions self-declared People’s Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, in eastern Ukraine. However, after three meetings for peace talks, held on the border with Belarus, the two countries have not yet managed to move forward with the construction of an agreement, but only discuss the need to create humanitarian corridors for the departure of civilian victims from Ukraine.