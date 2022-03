Ukraine’s president said he does not accept his “ultimatum” to stop the invasion and asked Vladimir Putin to get out of his “bubble” and allow “dialogue”.| Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to the Kremlin on Monday (7) that he did not accept its “ultimatum” to stop the invasion and asked Vladimir Putin to get out of his “bubble” and allow “dialogue”.

The Ukrainian president’s statement was recorded in an interview with excerpts anticipated by the American broadcaster “ABC”. Zelensky was asked about the Kremlin’s proposal to rein in its offensive if Kiev withdrew from NATO membership and recognized Crimea as Russian territory and recognized the independence of Donbas.

“This is another ultimatum and we are not prepared for ultimatums,” Zelensky said during the interview, the full text of which has not yet been released. On the other hand, the Ukrainian president stated that “what Putin should do is initiate dialogue instead of living in an information bubble without oxygen”. “He’s been in a bubble getting information and we don’t know if the information they give him is realistic.”

When asked about the refusal of NATO and the United States to impose a no-fly zone in Ukraine, Zelensky reiterated that it is necessary to shoot down Russian missiles to “preserve lives” of civilians, as there are bombings against universities and hospitals. “I’m sure the brave American soldiers would overthrow [os mísseis russos] that are thrown at students. I’m sure they wouldn’t hesitate to do so.”