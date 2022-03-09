10-year-old passenger makes false threat alert and causes panic in flight

Passengers on an Alaska Airlines flight experienced apprehensive moments when they were warned of a possible threat to the plane, but in the end, terror turned into a mixture of relief and indignation. The situation was created last Sunday (6th) by a 10-year-old boy, the author of a message sent by cell phone, which even mobilized US security forces.

According to WKMG News 6, the flight was on the final leg of the journey between Seattle and Orlando when a kidnapping threat was communicated to passengers. Orlando International Airport also received the warning, so it called security and police to meet the flight once it landed.

The crew went on alert because a passenger received a message that did not have the content publicly revealed, but spoke about the aircraft being at some kind of risk. Later, they discovered that the message was sent by AirDrop, a tool that allows direct communication between iPhones and other Apple devices, by the boy, who was on board.

The situation caused the plane to land in an isolated area of ​​the airport, far from the gates, and, according to reports from other passengers, armed police accompanied the disembarkation. By this time, the child’s family had already revealed that he was responsible for all the chaos.

“All the passengers were angry, wanting the arrest of those responsible, but then the family stood up and it was the saddest thing. The mother was crying, ‘I’m sorry everyone, I’m sorry’. So instead of angry, everyone was sad for her,” said Ryan Pruitt, a passenger who was seated in front of the family.

After landing, authorities escorted the boy and his family out of the plane. The boy was not arrested. In a statement, Alaska Airlines commented on the incident and apologized to passengers.

“Flight 14 was parked remotely because of a potential threat that later proved unbelievable. Police were called and searched the aircraft. The plane continued to the gate and passengers disembarked as normal. We take security seriously and We apologize for the inconvenience,” the note reads.