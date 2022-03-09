18 patients await transfer to a hospital in Feira de Santana – Acorda Cidade

Published on 07/03/2022 17:49.

In total, six patients are in the Queimadinha UPA, six in the Mangabeira UPA and another six distributed in the polyclinics of George Américo, Feira X, Tomba and Parque Ipê.

Photo: Aldo Matos/Acorda Cidade

wake up city

This Monday (7), 18 patients are in Emergency Care Units (UPAs) and municipal polyclinics waiting for transfer to a hospital.

The delay in the transfer overloads the municipal health system, causing the units to be crowded. It still exposes patients to an exhausting wait for adequate treatment.

In total, six patients are in the Queimadinha UPA, six in the Mangabeira UPA and another six distributed in the polyclinics of George Américo, Feira X, Tomba and Parque Ipê.

STATE REGULATION

The State Regulation System is a tool of the State Government that provides vacancies in public hospitals according to criteria of severity and non-proximity, aiming at democratizing access.

For this, the patient treated in an urgency and emergency unit is evaluated and submitted to laboratory or imaging tests, according to the clinical conditions.

If the need for hospital care is proven, the professionals of the unit request the regulation in the system, so that the patient has adequate care.

The information is from Secom of Feira de Santana

Follow Acorda Cidade on Google News and receive the main highlights of the day