Accident with death leaves stretch of BR 262 closed in Marechal Floriano

Accident between car and truck banned stretch at km 53 of BR 262 this Tuesday (8). Credit: Reader of The Gazette

The PRF reported that the occupants of the truck were rescued and taken to hospitals in the region. Their health condition, according to the corporation, is serious.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Accident between car and truck blocked stretch at km 53 of BR 262 this Tuesday (8)

In the images sent to the report by the Gazetteit is possible to see on the bodywork of the car, model Fiat Doblô, stickers from the Unified Health System (SUS) and from the Domingos Martins City Hall.

In a note, the municipal administration informed that it was a car used to transport patients. The city hall confirmed the death of the driver, who was a servant of the Municipal Health Department, and detailed that the car left Domingos Martins to go to the district of Ponto Alto, where it would pick up a patient to take to Vitória for a consultation.

Accident on BR 262 this Tuesday (8) Accident between car and truck blocked stretch at km 53 of BR 262 this Tuesday (8). Reader of The Gazette Accident between car and truck blocked stretch at km 53 of BR 262 this Tuesday (8). Reader of The Gazette













Still according to the Domingos Martins City Hall, the accident happened while the driver was going to Ponto Alto, so there was no one else in the vehicle.

Traffic on the stretch, according to the Federal Highway Police, is working on the stop and go system.