Activision Blizzard Sued for Manslaughter | esports

Activision Blizzard, recently acquired by Microsoft for nearly $70 billion, is being sued by the family of Kerri Moynihan, a former employee found dead during a company retreat in 2017. According to a copy of the complaint obtained by The Washington Post, family members claim that the sexual harassment suffered was a “significant factor” for suicide.

The case was first mentioned in a California Department of Fair Employment and Housing lawsuit filed in July last year. Among the allegations, sexual harassment and gender-based discrimination are cited as examples of company misconduct.

According to the lawsuit, the family alleges that former Senior Chief Financial Officer Greg Restituito lied to investigators at the Anaheim (California) Police Department while concealing an alleged sexual relationship with Moynihan.

Activision Blizzard declined to respond directly to the allegations. In an official statement, the company says it is “deeply saddened by the tragic death of Mrs. Moynihan, who was a valued member of the company. We will address the complaint through the legal process as appropriate, and out of respect for the family, we have no further comment at this time.”