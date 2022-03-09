Again? Netflix announces readjustment to its subscription plans

The streaming service Netflix has prepared a novelty for its subscribers that will make them very angry. The platform has once again announced an increase in the price of its subscription in the United States, an increase of US$ 1 or US$ 2, depending on the plan. Obviously, users were not satisfied with the adjustment and went to complain on social networks.

Unsurprisingly, many subscribers consider the increase in subscription abusive, without seeing a return from Netflix, while others are tired of the constant increases that the platform has made.

Among the main complaints from users is about series cancellations. In recent times, the streaming service has prematurely canceled several of its original productions, which leaves fans disappointed for not having an ending to the story of their favorite series.

A common movement of customers with the price adjustment is the migration to other platforms, which also end up growing in the market, and often, bringing satisfaction and content with more accessible and pleasant values ​​to the consumer’s pocket.

READ TOO:

–> Russia: Netflix suspends the transmission of its streaming in the country

–> Netflix pays BRL 3.65 million per commercial in the BBB 22 range

–> Amazon announces increase in its Prime subscription

What does this have to do with Brazil?

It is nothing new that the increase in services carried out in other countries tend, at some point, to be readjusted in Brazil as well. In other words, if the subscription plan is increasing in the US, it won’t take long for it to reach Brazilian users as well.

Based on the increase in the North American country, where the increase is around US$1 or US$2, these amounts are equivalent to R$5.09 and R$10.18 at the current exchange rate. In other words, this could be the value of a possible increase in plans in Brazil.

In some tweets, users said the following:

“In what is easily the worst marketing ever, Netflix sends out an email saying they are doing consumers a favor by raising prices.”

“Every year we get this email from Netflix. Enough! They started with $5 and now… We need to raise our voices as consumers and stop this. If they don’t listen, we need to unsubscribe from Netflix.”

“I am about to cancel my Netflix account. What are you raising the price for?”.

It is worth mentioning that the complaints are from North American users. In this way, the quotes above are a translation of what was posted on social media.