Amazonians can win mega prize of R$ 637 million in international lottery | Money | The Criticism | Amazon – Amazon

Considered the biggest lottery in the world, Mega Millions draws the millionaire prize tonight. Learn how to participate by buying official tickets online

Many people around the world have heard about US lotteries and the amazing prizes that have been handed out over time. And who hasn’t dreamed, at least once, of winning the big jackpot!

the lottery US Mega Millions is one of the most popular lotteries in the entire world, and this week, it will draw a prize pool of USD 126 million (more than R$ 637 million), on the night of Tuesday, March 8th. The only way for anyone to win a huge jackpot with this one and become a millionaire is to play the lottery. Mega Millions!

Fortunately, you also have the chance to win by purchasing your Mega Millions tickets online at TheLotter.

"Millions of people from all over the world buy their lottery tickets on our website," says Adrian Cooremans, spokesperson for TheLotter.com, the world's leading online lottery ticket service.





How TheLotter works

TheLotter is a global official lottery ticketing service that uses local agents in the United States and other countries to purchase tickets on behalf of its customers around the world. For this service, the company adds a small fee to the price of the tickets, and therefore, TheLotter does not charge commissions for the prizes won by the users, regardless of the value.

4 steps to play for the $126 million prize pool

1. Go to the Mega Millions page on TheLotter

2. Choose the number of lines you want to play on

3. Choose your lucky numbers

4. Confirm your purchase

The best thing is that to test your luck, you don’t have to spend a lot. For US lotteries, TheLotter offers the opportunity to play a single line for a price of under $5.

What happens when you win?

After the draws, the TheLotter publish the winning numbers on the results page. When you win a lottery prize at TheLotter, the winnings are transferred to your account. If luck has smiled on you with a big prize, the company will cover your trip to receive it in person.

Can foreigners really win American lottery prizes even outside the United States?

Over the past few years we have paid out over $100 million in prizes to over 6 million winners worldwide. The most surprising stories are of a woman from Panama and a man from Iraq – both won huge lottery jackpots by buying their tickets online at TheLotter.

Despite being retired, AD continued to work to support her children. She bought an official ticket at TheLotter in July 2017 and ended up winning the $30 million Florida Lotto jackpot prize.

MM, who lives in Baghdad, bought tickets for Oregon’s Megabucks lottery in August 2015, and won a jackpot of $6.4 million. The award won by the Iraqi was so special that it was reported in the media around the world. Everyone has seen that it is perfectly legal for foreigners to win American lottery prizes by buying official lottery tickets online at TheLotter.

When is the next draw?

The next Mega Millions prize of $126 million will be drawn this Tuesday night. Anyone can buy their official tickets at TheLotterwithout leaving home.

It is worth remembering that the chances of a Brazilian winning this jackpot are exactly the same as someone playing in the United States.

Good luck, and play responsibly!

TheLotter.com is operated by Lotto Direct Limited, a company licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority (License: MGA/CRP/402/2017 issued 01/08/2018). The service is for adults only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information, visit the Malta Responsible Gaming Foundation: www.rgf.org.mt

