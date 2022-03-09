Apple announces new iPhone SE with 5G, A15 Bionic chip, classic design with Touch ID and more

during the event Peek Performance this Tuesday (08), Apple officially presented the 3rd generation iPhone SE. The new generation of its low-cost cell phone was presented with specifications that should guarantee a good advantage against rivals. Succeeding the iPhone SE (2020), the new mid-ranger received hardware improvements, including 5G support. Starting from its design and confirming the rumors, there are no major differences from its predecessor. We still see the dated look of the iPhone 8, with thick edges between the screen — but this generation should still please Touch ID fans, as the classic touch-sensitive button still offers fingerprint unlocking.

The 4.7-inch screen still has IPS LCD technology with HD resolution (1,334 x 750 pixels) with peak brightness at 625 nits. There is the new front and back protection with Ceramic Shield, the same tough glass technology used in the iPhone 13. What’s more, the new model is IP67 rated, ensuring good resistance to water and dust.

















Fairs and events

08 Mar

















Samsung

07 Mar



And speaking of similarities with the iPhone 13, the 3rd generation iPhone SE will finally have 5G support. State-of-the-art connectivity is enabled by the Apple A15 Bionic, a chipset that works with 3GB of RAM and 64GB, 128GB or 256GB internal storage — conventionally without Micro SD card support. The Apple A15 Bionic debuts new technologies for the iPhone SE that were previously exclusive to flagship models. With 2 high-performance cores and 4 high-efficiency cores, the chipset enables features such as Live Text, used as text recognition in live images through the camera application.

In the photography department, the 3rd generation iPhone SE remains the only cell phone of the current generation with only a 12 MP rear camera with optical stabilization, f/1.8 lens aperture and LED flash. The front camera has a resolution of 7 MP (f/2.2). The 3rd generation iPhone SE, with the same processor as the iPhone 13 Pro, will be able to offer several tools that were previously exclusive to Apple’s most expensive phones, such as Smart HDR 4, Deep Fusion and improvements in Portrait mode. To power the hardware, there is a battery that guarantees more autonomy, but its real capacity has not yet been confirmed by Apple. According to the company, the model offers 50% recharge in 30 minutes with the 20-watt charger. “Despite the compact size and 5G, the iPhone SE has greater autonomy than other similar models”, comments the manufacturer.

technical specifications





4.7-inch Retina IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution

Display with 60 Hz refresh rate

Apple A15 Bionic Platform

4 core GPU

3 GB of RAM

64GB, 128GB or 256GB of internal storage

7 MP front camera (f/2.2)

12 MP rear camera (f/1.8)

5G connection

IP67 rating, Touch ID unlocking and Lightning port

iOS 15

Dimensions: 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm

Weight: 144 grams

price and availability

The 3rd generation iPhone SE will be available in three color options — black, white and Product (RED) — with suggested prices from US$ 429, that is, around R$ 2,175 for the version with 64 GB of storage. The pre-sale will start next Friday (11) with availability scheduled for March 18.