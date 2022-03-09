Apple announces the color green as a new option for the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro

Among the novelties presented by apple at the Peek Performance eventheld this Tuesday (8), are new color options for the iPhone 13 it’s the iPhone 13 Pro. Green was chosen by the company to gain two shades in the devices. According to Apple, green color will be available for iPhone 13 and a variant with shade a little clearercall of alpine green, the iPhone 13 Pro will arrive. The revelation confirmed rumors that emerged in recent days.

Those interested in the new shades available for the devices will be able to pre-purchase from next Friday (11). The new color will be offered to everyone on March 18, including in Brazil. It is worth noting that only the new color option was added and the other features techniques of the devices remain unchanged. This is a technique adopted by Apple to reinvigorate sales midway through the generation lifecycle.

“People love the design of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13, and we’re excited to unveil the stunning new green and alpine green finishes, which join the wide range of beautiful colors in the iPhone 13 lineup,” said the Apple vice president, Bob Borchers.

According to Apple, the new green iPhone 13 and 13 Pro are created with multiple layers of nano-scale metallic ceramic applied to the surface, complemented by a stainless steel band and textured matte back glass. The models also feature a color-matched aluminum frame and milled rear glass. They’re also protected by the iPhone-exclusive Ceramic Shield bezel and are rated IP68 for water and dust resistance.

