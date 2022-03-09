Apple cuts prices for iPhones, AirPods and iPod in Brazil

THE apple presented several novelties this Tuesday (8), including the long-awaited third generation of the iPhone SE. Although the latest Apple launch is not yet scheduled to arrive in Brazil, its announcement has already influenced the prices of the other models of the brand for sale in the country, which have had a slight reduction.

As reports the MacMagazineyou iPhone prices in Brazil showed a reduction of 3.4% in Apple’s online store, shortly after the announcement of the iPhone SE 3. The reduction in values ​​reached almost all the variants available in the manufacturer’s e-commerce, leaving out only the “standard” versions of the iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone 11, as well as affecting the AirPods it’s the iPod touch.

On the other hand, the new generation of Apple’s “cheap cell phone” was more expensive than the iPhone SE 2020. The model that has just been made official will cost from R$4,199 in the country, a difference of R$500 from the starting price of the second generation, in the 64 GB variant.

The reduced price of the iPhone 13 mini already appears in the Apple Store.Source: Apple Store/Reproduction

See how the new iPhone prices in Brazil (Apple suggested values):

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 mini 128GB: BRL 5,505

iPhone 12 mini 256GB: BRL 5,988

iPhone 12 mini 512GB: R$ 6,954

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 mini 128GB: R$ 6,374

iPhone 13 mini 256GB: R$ 7,340

iPhone 13 mini 512GB: BRL 9,272

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro 128GB: R$9,176

iPhone 13 Pro 256GB: R$10,142

iPhone 13 Pro 512GB: R$12,074

iPhone 13 Pro 1TB: R$14,006

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB: BRL 10,142

iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GB: R$ 11,108

iPhone 13 Pro Max 512GB: BRL 13,040

iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB: BRL 14,972

AirPods and iPod touch

Also influenced by the debut of iPhone SE 2022, the brand’s headphones became cheaper, as well as the Apple player. In these cases, the price reduction varies from 3% to 4.3%, depending on the product and version. Check the values.

New AirPods pricing:

AirPods (2nd generation): BRL 1,579

AirPods (3rd generation): BRL 2,296

AirPods Pro: BRL 2,870

AirPods Max: BRL 6,691

New iPod touch pricing:

iPod touch 32GB: BRL 1,635

iPod touch 128GB: R$2,405

iPod touch 256GB: R$ 3,174