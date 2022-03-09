Apple launches Mac Studio with M1 Ultra chip and Mac mini design

Rumors of a new category of Mac have escalated rapidly in recent days, with expectations surrounding the launch of a machine that is faster and still as portable as the Mac mini. It’s the Mac Studioannounced today by Apple.

Like the Mac mini, the Mac Studio is surprisingly small — for the technology it carries, of course. Officially, it’s 19.5 centimeters wide and 9.4 centimeters tall — about the same size as a Mac mini, only 2x taller.

On the back, you’ll find a variety of connectors, including: four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10Gbps Ethernet port, a power jack, two USB-A ports, an HDMI jack, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. .

The input options don’t stop there: on the front, the Mac Studio has two other Thunderbolt 4 ports and an SD card reader.

Most of the Mac Studio’s internal space is taken up by a large cooler with two fans. Just below it is the M1 Ultra chip — these are two M1 Max chips fused together using what Apple calls UltraFusion technology. However, if you don’t need as much firepower, the Mac Studio is also available with the same M1 Max chip as the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros.

Despite the surreal performance of the M1 Ultra chip, Mac Studio is still incredibly efficient, using 100W less power than the fastest PC chips and 200W less than leading PC graphics cards. It also benefits from the built-in media engine for video encoding and decoding, which will make Mac Studio attractive to creative professionals.

Mac Studio will start at $2,000 and will be available to order today, with deliveries starting March 18.