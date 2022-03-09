Apple launches new iPhone SE and iPad Air with 5G connection

At the event on Tuesday afternoon (8), Apple announced its first releases of the year. As expected, the highlight was the announcement of the third generation of the iPhone SE.

The new device has 5G connectivity and runs the A15 Bionic chip — used in the iPhone 13 line. The “vintage” design remains similar to the previous version, launched in 2020, with a 4.7-inch screen, Home/Touch ID button. , and without the expected screen notch.

The new iPhone SE retains a single rear camera (12 MP and f/1.8), but promises improvements in the image processing algorithm to optimize the appearance of every part of the photo, including faces and landscapes. Apple claims that the device has advanced features to improve the skin tones of up to four people in the same photo.

Apple also pointed out that the back and front glass of the device is the “strongest in a smartphone”. The iPhone SE also has a battery that offers up to 2 hours more video playback than the previous version.

The pre-sale of the device in the United States begins next Friday (11), with the product being officially launched on March 18. The most basic model (64 GB) costs US$ 429 (R$ 2,170 at the current dollar rate), and is available in three colors (midnight, stellar and red). There are also 128GB and 256GB versions.

In Brazil, the 3rd generation iPhone SE will cost from R$ 4,199, but there is still no information about the official sale to Brazilians.

New iPad Air

In addition to the new iPhone line, Apple also launched at the same event the new generation of the iPad Air, equipped with the eight-core M1 chip, which offers 60% higher performance than the previous version.

The device has a 12 MP ultra-wide front camera, which tracks users’ movements during video calls, automatically adjusting the frame as people enter or leave the scene.

The new iPad Air is also compatible with the second generation of Apple Pencil, in addition to supporting 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connections. In Brazil, the cheapest model (64 GB) will cost R$6,799.

Other releases

Apple also launched Mac Studio, a new desktop aimed at audiovisual professionals, equipped with the M1 Max chip and which provides 50% better performance than the MacBook Pro. The new product resembles the appearance of a Mac Mini and starts at R$22,999.

Mac Studio supports the new Studio Display monitor — also released today — which features a 27-inch screen and 5K resolution. The monitor also has a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and will be available for booking from March 18, with prices starting at R$17,999.

The apple company also released the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro in two new shades of green.

A replay of the Apple event can be viewed in full below.