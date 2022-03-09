Apple reduces the price of iPhones 13, AirPods and more in Brazil; check out

Launched yesterday (8) at prices ranging from R$4,199 to R$5,699, the iPhone SE is the cheapest smartphone among Apple’s recent phones. The value, of course, is salty, but what the brand’s consumers did not count is that some of the company’s products had their prices reduced amid the announcement of the new phone.
The 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max (released in September 2021), for example, which is the most expensive sold by Apple in Brazil, now costs R$527 less. The device can be purchased for R$ 14,972. MacBooks and some models of AirPods headphones are also less expensive.
The drop in values has no official explanation, as Apple has not released any statement. Updates were made directly on their Brazilian website.
Despite this, there are exceptions: iPhone 13, 12 and 11 remain the same. Other items have become more expensive, such as the AirPods Pro, which now costs R$600 more.
Check out what has changed and what has stayed the same. Here’s a note: the values considered in the list are not for cash payment, which have a 10% discount. These are amounts that can be split
iPhone 13
iPhone 13 mini (5.4 inch)
- 128 GB: from R$6,599 to R$6,374
- 256 GB: from R$7,599 to R$7,340
- 512 GB: from R$9,599 to R$9,272
iPhone 13 (6.1 inches)
- 128 GB: remains at BRL 7,599
- 256 GB: remains at BRL 8,599
- 512 GB: remains at BRL 10,599
iPhone 13 Pro (6.1 inch)
- 128 GB: from R$9,499 to R$9,176
- 256 GB: from R$10,499 to R$10,142
- 512 GB: from R$12,499 to R$12,074
- 1 TB: from BRL 15,499 to BRL 14,006
iPhone 13 Pro Max (6.7 inches)
- 128 GB: from R$10,499 to R$10,142
- 256 GB: from R$11,499 to R$11,108
- 512 GB: from R$13,499 to R$13,040
- 1 TB: from BRL 15,499 to BRL 14,972
iPhone 12
iPhone 12 mini (5.4 inch)
- 64 GB: from R$5,699 to R$5,505
- 128 GB: from R$6,199 to R$5,988
- 256 GB: from R$7,199 to R$6,954
iPhone 12 (6.1 inches)
- 64 GB: remains at BRL 6,499
- 128 GB: remains at BRL 6,999
- 256 GB: remains at BRL 7,999
iPhone 11
- 64 GB: remains at BRL 4,999
- 128 GB: remains at BRL 5,499
AirPods
- 3rd generation: from R$2,399 to R$2,296
- Pro: from R$2,249 to R$2,870 (more expensive)
- Max: from BRL 6,899 to BRL 6,691
- 2nd generation: from R$1,649 to R$1,579.
Macbook
- Pro 14 inches: from R$26,999 to R$25,979
- Pro 16 inches: from R$32,999 to R$31,752
apple watch series 7
- In the case of smart watches, the main model of the line had a reduction from R$5,299 to R$5,099.