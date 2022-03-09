Apple reduces the price of iPhones 13, AirPods and more in Brazil; check out

Launched yesterday (8) at prices ranging from R$4,199 to R$5,699, the iPhone SE is the cheapest smartphone among Apple’s recent phones. The value, of course, is salty, but what the brand’s consumers did not count is that some of the company’s products had their prices reduced amid the announcement of the new phone.

The 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max (released in September 2021), for example, which is the most expensive sold by Apple in Brazil, now costs R$527 less. The device can be purchased for R$ 14,972. MacBooks and some models of AirPods headphones are also less expensive.

The drop in values ​​has no official explanation, as Apple has not released any statement. Updates were made directly on their Brazilian website.

Despite this, there are exceptions: iPhone 13, 12 and 11 remain the same. Other items have become more expensive, such as the AirPods Pro, which now costs R$600 more.

Check out what has changed and what has stayed the same. Here’s a note: the values ​​considered in the list are not for cash payment, which have a 10% discount. These are amounts that can be split

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini (5.4 inch)

128 GB: from R$6,599 to R$6,374

256 GB: from R$7,599 to R$7,340

512 GB: from R$9,599 to R$9,272

iPhone 13 (6.1 inches)

128 GB: remains at BRL 7,599

256 GB: remains at BRL 8,599

512 GB: remains at BRL 10,599

iPhone 13 Pro (6.1 inch)

128 GB: from R$9,499 to R$9,176

256 GB: from R$10,499 to R$10,142

512 GB: from R$12,499 to R$12,074

1 TB: from BRL 15,499 to BRL 14,006

iPhone 13 Pro Max (6.7 inches)

128 GB: from R$10,499 to R$10,142

256 GB: from R$11,499 to R$11,108

512 GB: from R$13,499 to R$13,040

1 TB: from BRL 15,499 to BRL 14,972

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini (5.4 inch)

64 GB: from R$5,699 to R$5,505

128 GB: from R$6,199 to R$5,988

256 GB: from R$7,199 to R$6,954

iPhone 12 (6.1 inches)

64 GB: remains at BRL 6,499

128 GB: remains at BRL 6,999

256 GB: remains at BRL 7,999

iPhone 11

64 GB: remains at BRL 4,999

128 GB: remains at BRL 5,499

AirPods

3rd generation: from R$2,399 to R$2,296

Pro: from R$2,249 to R$2,870 (more expensive)

Max: from BRL 6,899 to BRL 6,691

2nd generation: from R$1,649 to R$1,579.

Macbook

Pro 14 inches: from R$26,999 to R$25,979

Pro 16 inches: from R$32,999 to R$31,752

apple watch series 7