Apple Releases Release Candidates for iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, macOS 12.3, watchOS 8.5, and tvOS 15.4

It’s coming, people! After five beta versions, Apple has just released the Release Candidates (RCs) of your newest operating systems: iOS 15.4 (compilation 19E241 ), iPadOS 15.4 (idem), macOS Monterey 12.3 ( 21E230 ), watchOS 8.5 ( 19T242 ) and tvOS 15.4 ( 19L440 ).

According to the company, they will be released to all users. next week. Developers are also getting the RC of Xcode 13.3 (compilation 13E113 ).

For those who don’t follow Apple’s testing cycle, the RC versions — formerly called Golden Master, or GM — immediately predate the final versions of systems and are already considered to be basically stable. This is a last round of testing, with the systems already consolidated, so that developers can make the final adjustments to their applications and ensure that nothing gets out of place with the final release.

iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4, as we know, are the most packed with news in this new wave: systems will support Face ID with mask, notifications push on the web, improvements to iCloud Keychain, a new voice for Siri (in the US), new alerting options for AirTag and much more.

macOS 12.3 will finally gain (along with iPadOS 15.4) Universal Control support (Universal Control), delayed several times by Apple and which allows you to connect multiple devices (Macs and iPads) to a main Mac, using its keyboard and trackpad/mouse as a unified control device and being able to drag between elements between all devices.

In the case of watchOS and tvOS, the news is more discreet — the changelogs they simply denote some bug fixes and performance improvements. Anyway, the update is always very welcome for security and stability issues.

Now it’s time for developers to get their hands on the RCs and analyze everything — possibly — that’s new around here. If any news emerges at this point in the championship, we will come back at any time with new information.

To the tests! 🤓