Apple unveils M1 Ultra processor, its most powerful processor

New Apple Silicon chip combines features of M1 Max CPUs

And the supposed M2 processor was not presented by Apple at the Peek Performance event. Instead, the Cupertino Giant showed the world a new SoC still in the family M1: O M1 UltraO chip most powerful made by apple.

M1 Ultra as ultra as two M1 Max

In February there were already rumors that the apple would launch new desktops with new Apple Silicon (the chips manufactured by the company). Speculation was that these would be the M2 chipsthe new generation of M1 released the previous year. However, in the event Peek Performanceheld today, the apple let the audience get a sneak peek at the performance of his new processorO M1 Ultrastill of the first generation.

The new Apple Silicon is the fusion (ra) of two M1 Max chipsthe model below the performance of the M1 Ultra. According to appleyour new chip has a performance 8 times higher than its M1 “basic”. The specifications of M1 Ultra are double those seen in the M1 Max. See how it looks:

CPU — 20 cores — 16 for performance and four for efficiency;

GPU — 64 cores;

Neural Engine — 32 cores — capable of performing 22 trillion operations per second;

Memory: capacity up to 128 GB.



sizes of chips of the M1 family. Source: Playback/Apple.

The new processor M1 Ultra is manufactured with 5 nm lithography process and has 114 billion transistors. Its bandwidth is 800 GB/s. Its manufacturing in 5 nm also brings more energy efficiency. THE apple says the CPU of your new Apple Silicon uses 100 W less power than a PRAÇA with 16-core CPU. on the part of GPUa apple says that the M1 Ultra uses 200 W less when compared to a dedicated video card. Obviously, the cupertino giant did not say who the competitors are.



– Continues after advertising –

The first product to be equipped with the M1 Ultra will be the Mac Studioa desktop also featured in the Peek Performance and which will be in the middle segment between Mac Mini and Mac Pro.



Source: Playback/Apple.

Apple Adds Support for DualSense Adaptive Triggers in iOS 15.4

The system update will also bring new emojis and will allow you to use your smartphone as a payment machine



…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.