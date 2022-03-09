Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök: is it worth it?

Dawn of Ragnarok. The name says it all: the beginning of the greatest war in the history of Norse Mythology. The one that ends it all. But for Assassin’s Creed, the end is the beginning. From a series of new possibilities that had not yet been implemented in the franchise, which underwent a major transformation in 2017 and seems, increasingly, to be willing to continue reinventing itself.

Carrying the weight of being “the most ambitious expansion in franchise history” is a huge responsibility. Especially since the DLC isn’t cheap – it costs R$199.90 on the PlayStation Store. But much more than extra content for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Dawn of Ragnarök is a welcome breath of novelty, combined with what everyone already expects from a game with that name.

Eivor takes on the role, quite simply, of the most feared and greatest god in Norse legend: Odin, the All-Father. In a “dream” while resting under a tree in Ravensthorpe, the protagonist of Valhalla embarks on a mythological adventure where there are two very clear goals: to save his son, Baldr, and to defeat Surtr, an immortal fire giant.

Expansion

Anyone who buys Dawn of Ragnarök will be able to enter the game in two ways: starting from an Assassin’s Creed Valhalla save or playing just the content of the new expansion. If your choice is the former, there are two paths. For those who already have a character with level 340 or higher, just go to Ravensthorpe and access the quest.

For those who haven’t arrived yet, you can head to the location and use an elixir that will temporarily take you to that level, upgrading your gear as you explore the fantasy world of the DLC. Everything you earn there will stay in your arsenal, but the level will return to normal later on.

Now, those who haven’t played the game or just want to experience Dawn of Ragnarök, just create a new game and select this option. Thus, you will have a series of the best equipment, already at level 340, and you will be able to go after Surtr and company in a faster and more practical way, without worries.

Ragnarok

The Nordic theme came into great evidence with God of War, from 2018, and the word Ragnarök, of course, was part of it. From the mentions in the game to the confirmation that the name of the second title of this “reboot” of the Kratos saga will be God of War Ragnarök. And, of course, this is going to be a double-edged sword regarding the Assassin’s Creed expansion.

On the downside, the fact that a lot of people might want to compare it with the Sony Santa Monica game – which is unfair, but it certainly can (or even should) happen. On the good side, the issue that many of the characters and myths addressed are already much more popular than they were three/four years ago. Today, “everyone” already knows what Ragnarök is, knows Odin and knows who Baldr is.

Here, however, the story is a little different. If Kratos wanted to kill Baldr (and vice versa), Eivor (or Odin) wants to save him. After all, he is one of the sons of the mighty God, who has been captured by a fire giant and is being tortured. It wouldn’t be a big deal because Baldr is invulnerable, only enemies know the only thing that can damage him – mistletoe.

Behind the frame, of course, is Loki, the God of Mischief, who is not the one from Marvel (who also helped a lot in popularizing this myth) and not Atreus. This is the most I can say about the story without giving away spoilers. But it’s a good background, with a nice and engaging narrative, which takes place in the midst of the fall of Svartalfheim, the kingdom of the dwarves.

Oh, and a note: you know the Valkyries from God of War? So… There’s something very similar here too.

svartalfheim

It takes a while to actually get to the place where the world is open and you can explore Svartalfheim. The game has a slow (and even slightly boring) tutorial, with the exception of the first battle, right off the bat, with Surtr. There are some missions of those of “follow person X”, which can slightly irritate the player. But it’s all necessary, after all, there are many changes in gameplay.

This isn’t just any Assassin’s Creed. You even have your equipment and you’re going to use it a lot. However, what really shines is the magical side of combat. With a new item, called Hugr-Rip, you can “steal” abilities from enemies from different worlds of mythology. There are five powers in total: Jotunheim, Raven, Winter, Muspelheim and Rebirth.

They have different functions, which serve as much for locomotion as for disguise as, of course, for attack. You have to combine them in different situations to advance. The one in Muspelheim, the Kingdom of Fire, for example, allows you to easily walk through lava – without using it, Eivor takes a lot of damage and dies quickly when passing through it. The Raven’s turns you into a bird to fly around.

The adventure takes place in four main regions, Eitri, Svaladal, Vangrinn and Gullnamar, and lasts around 20 hours in the main quest. Sidequests add about 15 hours to game time. The possibilities are many, with real-time events in the middle of the map, special heroic sagas, memories to recover, special enemies scattered around, dwarves to be rescued and much more.

To save his son, Odin needs the dwarves’ help, and he will only be able to do that by exploring Svartalfheim and finding their havens. By doing this and fulfilling missions, he will evolve his equipment, conquering new powers and preparing for his destiny in the final battle.

This exploration is also another very different point from the more traditional Assassin’s Creed. You have to look for clues and find the shelters by yourself, to release the next parts of the adventure. It’s pretty cool and rewarding. Especially since there are many surprises and possibilities along the way.

Dawn of Ragnarok: is it worth it?

Now, if on the one hand Dawn of Ragnarök brings so many new features, on the other hand it is pure Assassin’s Creed – just like Valhalla, its base game. And that is for the good and for the bad. On the positive side, the new RPG feel that started in 2017, the gameplay with cool combats and stealth, well-constructed dialogues and lots of content, in addition to the complete localization for our language.

On the negative side, a little bit of those repetitive missions and the little bugs. Characters crashing in some places, not being able to access certain areas that should be open and, in the tests of the MyPSeven the elixir to level up in a Valhalla save didn’t appear in the inventory – making it impossible to get past the first battle.

But in the end, the balance is positive. There will certainly be patches of bug fixes, and the game will perform well – and it will be an expansion worthy of Valhalla, which we praise a lot here for the beautiful graphics and the body of work. So yes, this DLC is worth it. It could be cheaper, of course, but it offers a lot of content and a fresh experience for fans of the saga.

If you enjoyed Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and are willing to try this new take, you can go without fear. May Odin’s crows guide you!