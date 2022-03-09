Batmobile: What is Batman’s most iconic car?

One of the most anticipated films of this year, The Batman showed a fresh take on the iconic Batmobile. That’s why we’ve gathered here the most iconic vehicles of the iconic hero of screens and big screens. If any were missing and are kept in your heart, let us know in the comments.

The Batman (2021)

The latest Batmobile takes a different approach to the others. The film’s creators wanted to convey the image that Batman made his own car, rather than being dependent on Wayne Industries. So it’s a mix of Chevrolet Camaro, Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger with a doomsday feel.

Batman v Superman (2016)

Halfway between a tank and a sports car, the Batmobile from Batman v Superman was praised more than the movie itself. The style is futuristic, with low bodywork, wheels separated from the rest of the vehicle and rising rears. It is a (visual) mix of the most iconic superhero cars.

Batman: Arkham Knight (2015)

Part of one of Batman’s most lauded games, Arkham Knight’s Batmobile has wheels that can be turned in any direction and a very sporty and robust look. Cabin space is scarce and it is almost entirely right behind the front axle.

Batman Begins (2005)

This is perhaps the most iconic of the Batmobiles of the 2000s. The tank with two huge wheels at the front attached to the outside. The rear wheels were equally gigantic and, to make matters worse, double. In other words, a car with six wheels and an exhaust outlet as big as a São Paulo subway.

Batman Forever (1995)

Full of lights, friezes, recesses and a hood in which a Fiat Mobi or a Renault Kwid could park, Batman Forever’s Batmobile was heavily criticized. The fault was the exaggerated amount of colors and lights that escaped from black. Your tactical vehicle can be flashy or gangly, but it needs to be black and nothing else.

Batman Returns (1992)

With a jet engine, which made it have a huge turbine in the rear, this Batmobile is well remembered by the most acclaimed fans of the superhero. It has a retractable roof, gigantic hood and fishtail-style rear wings, but which actually try to resemble the wings of a bat.

Batman (1966)

Even before the film starring Adam West in 1966, the Batmobile was not a major car. It was just the protagonist’s means of transport. However, it gained importance and iconic look from this production. It had strong black and red elements, in addition to the typical protruding rear wing.

