Bovespa closes lower after Biden bans Russian oil imports | Economy

The Ibovespa dropped 0.35%, to 111,203 points. See more quotes.

Petrobras shares rose on Tuesday, after the fall of more than 7% the day before, waiting for alleged new measures from the Brazilian government to contain the rise in fuel prices.

The dollar fell by 0.49%, quoted at R$5.0537.

“There is still a lot of uncertainty in the market, because much of the movement will depend on the course of this war and this is still very uncertain. This has left the market very tense, nervous”, says Pedro Paulo Silveira, manager at Nova Futura.

The day before, the stock market closed down by 2.52%, at 111,593 points, the biggest drop since November 26th. In the partial of the month, the Ibovespa started to accumulate a loss of 1.71% in the month. In the year, it still has an advance of 6.09%.

Markets react to Biden announcement

In announcing a ban on imports of oil and other energy sources from Russia in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine, Biden acknowledged that the move will drive up energy prices for US consumers.

On Tuesday, oil prices continued to rise, with Brent trading above $130, as fears of sanctions against Russian oil and fuel exports heightened concerns over supply availability.

Currencies of oil-exporting countries, metals, corn and wheat, among other commodities, however, have benefited from the escalating conflict in Ukraine, as fears of supply disruptions pushed prices for these products to multi-year highs.

High interest rates in Brazil and the prospect of further increases in the Selic have also contributed to the flow of dollars to the country and to the appreciation of the real in recent weeks.

Petrobras shares fall more than 7%, after Bolsonaro criticizes the company’s pricing policy

The FGV showed on Tuesday that Brazil’s Leading Employment Indicator worsened for the fourth consecutive month, falling to the lowest level since August 2020.

On the political scene, the surge in oil on the international market led to a discussion between Petrobras and the government of changes in the state-owned company’s price policy so as not to pass on all the high fuel prices to the consumer.

President Jair Bolsonaro said this Monday that the federal government is preparing measures to combat the rise in fuel prices and stated that the parity between the price of a barrel of oil on the international market and the price of fuel charged at gas station pumps in Brazil “can’t go on”.