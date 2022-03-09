Boy with ‘uncombable hair syndrome’ is successful on social media; see photos | Look how nice it is

Last year, American Katelyn Samples posted a photo of her youngest son, Locklan, on Instagram, and was concerned when she received a message from a stranger, asking if the boy suffered from ‘uncombable hair syndrome’.

The 33-year-old mother had never heard of the painting, despite noting that there was, yes, something different about her son’s hair, very blond and spiky.

“At first you see ‘syndrome’ and you’re like, ‘Oh my God.’ Is there something wrong with my baby? Is he in pain or something?” she told ABC’s “Good Morning America” program.

2 of 3 Locklan Samples was diagnosed with ‘uncombable hair syndrome’ at 10 months — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Locklan Samples was diagnosed with ‘uncombable hair syndrome’ at 10 months (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Katelyn rushed to take the boy to the doctor and, in an appointment with a dermatologist, Locklan, then 10 months old, was diagnosed with the syndrome.

It is a very rare genetic disease, which usually appears in light hair and leaves the strands disordered and impossible to “tame”. The syndrome appears most often in children between the ages of three and 12.

“When you look under the microscope, you can see that instead of having hair that is cylinder-shaped, the hair shaft is actually more triangular,” Carol Cheng, a pediatric dermatologist at the University of California, told ABC.

Scientists know of only about 100 such cases. There is no definitive treatment, but the condition usually improves or resolves once puberty begins.

Despite the syndrome, Locklan is developing normally, according to his mother. The only symptom she has, besides her disheveled hair, is her “extremely sensitive skin”.

After the diagnosis, Katelyn followed her husband’s advice and launched an Instagram account with photos of Locklan and his hair. Currently, the boy has more than 27 thousand followers.