Broken mental health? What Neymar needs is focus on the World Cup | open chest, by casagrande

The Brazilian “star” does not have any speech or behavior that shows that his mental health is shaken. Of course, not always a person who is having internal problems will show this. Each person acts in a way, and we are talking about a very serious problem, which affects many people.

But if we look, for example, at Neymar’s posts, we will realize that they are always about personal, fun things. About mansions, parties, video games. Or even comments about reality shows. I have nothing against these posts, but they suggest that everything is fine with Neymar.

Meanwhile, he continues with his controversies. For Ronaldo, he said he would like to play in Major League Soccer, because there he would have four months of vacation. MLS commissioner Don Garber responded that the North American championship doesn’t need “retired” players, it needs investment in young players.

This unfortunate comment by Neymar does not show whether or not a person has emotional problems. But it shows a guy who is not focused on his profession – and who is very misinformed about MLS movements.

In a World Cup year, what is expected of the main player of a national team is that he says that he is just thinking about the Cup, that he will give everything to win it, even because it may be his last.

1 of 1 Neymar for PSG against Nice – Photo: Reuters Neymar for PSG against Nice (Photo: Reuters)

Neymar continues to behave like a teenager, despite being 30 years old. Last weekend, in the 1-0 defeat to Nice, he had yet another spoiled behavior when he didn’t accept striker Amine Gouiri’s attempt at an effect play and went for him.

But when he makes fun of opponents, he leaves with an ironic smile, with a lack of respect. Where is the mental health issue that Henry declared but no one can see?

It’s curious: the Spanish newspaper “El Mundo” reported that Neymar has a kind of ethical clause with PSG. By contract, he needs to be friendly and considerate with the fans. It’s the first time I’ve seen someone get paid to be nice. Sympathy is a person’s personality. Nobody gets paid to be nice to others, only Neymar.

Neymar has settled down for a long time. He made a lot of money, with all merit, using his talent, but it’s been a few years since he’s given himself as a professional should.

Those who are in poor mental health do as Simone Biles did. Takes on and discards, as she did, important disputes.

Did Neymar at some point, even injured (and there were several times in recent years), said or showed that he was asking for help?

In the Carnival box, recovering from surgery, he did not show that he was suffering. At parties during the pandemic, he also gave no sign that he would need help. On the contrary, he has shown that he doesn’t care about what happens around him.

I was a fan of Henry’s football. He knew how to score goals like no one else, but in this one he shot wide. Neymar runs away from responsibilities and uses victimization to justify the wrong things he says and does.

The former French striker gave this weapon for free to Neymar. I have no doubt that he uses this comment to justify a possible elimination from the Champions League. In fact, the game against Real Madrid is another great chance for him to show professionalism.