Can Arab Oil Help Reduce Russia’s Dependence? | Economy

Sanctions against Moscow will not work unless the world reduces its use of Russian oil and gas, which would inevitably raise prices. Middle Eastern producers can help. But do they want to? As the Russian invasion of Ukraine intensifies, calls for a boycott of Russian oil grow. In an appeal released last week, 465 organizations from 50 countries asked their governments to stop using energy from Russia.

“The world’s addiction to fossil fuels is funding Putin’s warmongering,” reads an excerpt from the statement. Among the signatories are organizations such as Greenpeace, Extinction Rebellion and the Fridays for Future movement, started by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

One nation that heeded the call was the United States. This Tuesday (8), US President Joe Biden banned the purchase of Russian oil and gas in his country. “We will not take part in the act of subsidizing Putin’s war,” he said, describing energy exports as “the main artery of the Russian economy.”

In an analysis of the oil market published last week by the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, Russia appears ranked as the second largest producer of crude oil in the world, responsible for about 14% of the world’s extraction in 2021. About 60% of Russian oil exports go to Europe — another 35% to Asia.

Last week’s signatories and others have pointed out that the continued use of Russian oil and gas undermines the reach of international sanctions and boycotts established to persuade Russia to withdraw from Ukrainian territory.

On Saturday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba posted a similar message on Twitter in which he questioned the oil company Shell for having recently acquired Russian oil and urged multinational companies to sever their trade ties with Russia.

On Tuesday, Shell apologized for having purchased a shipment of Russian oil last week, and said it would immediately stop all cash purchases of crude from the country and would not renew contracts already entered into.

The company also said it would start withdrawing from all oil and gas operations in the country, but stressed that it was a “complex challenge” that depended on coordination with governments, suppliers and consumers.

The importance of Russian oil is part of the reason it has not been sanctioned by the vast majority of countries. Even if governments wanted to ban Russian oil, they would be hard-pressed to replace it and — more importantly — would have a hard time keeping oil prices from soaring.

The United States, which announced the sanction, is much less dependent on energy from Russia than the European Union. Russian oil and petroleum products account for less than 10% of US imports in this sector.

Oil prices were already high even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. As the world continues its health and economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, higher-than-expected demand has been an obstacle to the slow supply of producers.

And due to the war in Ukraine and fears of further market instability, oil prices have risen even further. On Monday, the price of a barrel of Brent crude rose to $139 – a value close to its record price of $147.50 achieved in 2008. Brent crude sets the benchmark for about two-thirds of crude. world.

According to the Oxford Institute report, analysts expect an average oil price to be around $116 this year. Higher prices obviously benefit Russia and also negatively impact Western economies. Thus, the search for substitutes for Russian oil, as well as ways to neutralize energy price increases, has become even more urgent.

Expert Simone Tagliapietra, professor of Energy Policy, Climate and Environment at the European branch of Johns Hopkins University and a member of the renowned economic policy think tank Bruegel, reported that the European Union pays Russia around €1 billion a day for natural gas and oil.

Production up, prices down

Part of the answer may lie in the world’s biggest producer of crude, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are estimated to be the only major oil producers that could increase spare production relatively easily.

Still, it would be difficult for that oil to quickly replace supplies from Russia, according to Karen Young, founding director of the Washington-based Middle East Institute’s Economics and Energy Program. “Increasing production does not mean increasing exports directly to Europe,” she said in an interview with DW. “Oil markets are not so easily redirected.”

Young said the biggest impact the Saudis can drive is to lower prices on the global market through increased production. In mid-February, even before the start of the Russian invasion, the US government was already asking the Saudis and the United Arab Emirates to inject more oil into the market to lower prices.

At the most recent meeting of OPEC+ (Organization of the most allied Petroleum Exporting Countries led by Russia), members agreed not to deviate from the production plan made earlier this year. The group wants to slowly increase production in 2022, after the Covid-19 pandemic caused a historic drop in demand.

The meeting was held on March 2 and lasted just 13 minutes. The 23 members of OPEC+ simply said they would increase production by 400,000 barrels a day in April – as previously agreed – and did not even mention the war in Ukraine in the final report.

To turn your back on Russia or not

“OPEC has a long-standing policy of not altering production or supply based on geopolitical events,” explained Hasan Alhasan, a researcher on Middle East policy at the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies. “They change only in response to changes in market fundamentals.”

Alhasan suggested that more pressure from the US could help. After all, Washington is a traditional security partner for Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and the two Persian Gulf nations are not moving closer to Russia. But at the moment, in the view of the Arab producers, it is technically a conflict between third parties, warned Alhasan.

However, the Saudi perception of the conflict could change if the war extends or intensifies, if other countries – or NATO – get involved, or even if a total ban on the acquisition of Russian oil is implemented.

The lack of sanctions on Russian energy exports undermines Europe’s argument, according to Alhasan. Without those sanctions, “it’s hard to argue why Gulf states should stick their necks out,” he said in an interview with DW.

“I think a warmer welcome and a direct request from the president [Joe] Biden to [príncipe saudita] Mohammed bin Salman could also be of great help in encouraging an increase in Saudi production,” says Young, from the Middle East Institute. But the American president has not yet spoken directly with the Saudi leader.

The global reaction to Russia’s war in Ukraine could also have an impact on Saudi Arabia’s willingness to change its production policy. There are reports around the world of port workers who have refused to unload Russian oil, as well as investors who, frightened by the sanctions, refuse to provide credit or payment methods for Russian oil-related businesses.

Alliance with Gulf producers at risk

Some market analysts have also argued that Middle East relations should have been more carefully nurtured by the US and EU, especially now that the war in Ukraine has made Gulf oil producers important again.

“Even if Western diplomacy manages to bring these countries on board, the concern [dos países do Oriente Médio] is that this is only temporary,” said Cinzia Bianco, an expert on the Persian Gulf at the Berlin department of the European Council on Foreign Relations.

Dina Esfandiary, consultant for the Middle East and North Africa program at the International Crisis Group think tank, says she believes that the importance of Arab oil-producing countries varies between highs and lows. “I think there was also a perception among these energy producers that they are not as important now as when the world was highly dependent on them,” says Esfandiary, pointing to longer-term perceptions.