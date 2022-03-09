Chamber overturns mayor’s veto for distribution of medicines by SUS to patients with private prescriptions in Brusque

The Chamber of Brusque overturned this Tuesday, 8, the veto by Mayor Ari Vequi (MDB) of the bill approved at the end of last year that aims to provide medicines by the SUS to all patients with private prescriptions or health care plans. health.

The city government had vetoed it, claiming that the project would modify the logical structure of the municipal SUS and the application of current health programs, in addition to creating a new structure for the Health Department, which would affect public policies in progress.

Also according to the mayor’s justification, the proposal invaded the sphere of administrative management, whose management is the responsibility of the Executive branch, and involves planning, directing, organizing and executing government acts. According to the city hall, the proposal invades the sphere of administrative management, whose management is the responsibility of the Executive branch.

The idea of ​​the project of Councilor André Batisti (PL) is to expand the distribution of medicines provided for in the Municipal List of Essential Medicines (Remune) for all people, even if not served by SUS. The veto was overturned unanimously. In this way, the law is approved.

receive news straight on cell phone joining the groups The Municipality. Click on your preferred option:

Whatsapp | telegram

• Enjoy and subscribe to the channel of YouTube