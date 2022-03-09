Change in the “Health Plans Law” generates criticism from users’ defense association

A maneuver that can benefit health plans and harm the approximately 50 million users of the plans. This is how the Association for the Defense of Insurance, Plans and Health System Users (Aduspes) saw Law No.

The new legislation establishes changes to Law 9.656/98, the so-called “Health Plans Law”. Despite bringing some progress, such as determining that health plans are required to pay for oral chemotherapy for cancer patients, it also states that every procedure to be covered by the operator must be included in the list (list of basic procedures) of the National Health Agency. Supplement (ANS).

The new law reinforces (even if implicitly) the taxation of the list. The issue is under analysis by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), which in the last week of February suspended the judgment on the character of the ANS list of procedures, whether it is exhaustive (definitive) or exemplary (only as a reference). The STJ’s definition is important because it will guide several courts in the country on lawsuits involving health plans and users who ask in court for coverage of complementary therapies, such as, for example, for autistic children who need multidisciplinary assistance not included in the list of ANS.

INTERPRETATION

For lawyer Karla Guerra, legal coordinator at Aduseps, the law passed by the Federal Government may influence the future decision of the STJ, or even make the discussion innocuous since the text rejects the list aspect as a simple reference. “The feeling is one of concern and anguish, because, as we have already experienced, the Judiciary already understood that the list of procedures is exhaustive and this greatly limited the access of the patient using the health plan to treatment (not listed). Now, this new Law has made this analysis even more rigid”, says Karla Guerra.

For the lawyer, those most affected by the changes will be those insured with a medical indication of treatments not yet included in the list: “whoever needs, for example, a medication for use outside the indication of the package insert registered with Anvisa, the so-called off-label , as well as those who need specialized multidisciplinary treatments, such as children with autism, and chronic patients who depend on home-care (home medical monitoring) to live, since there is no provision for this coverage in the ANS list as mandatory”, quotes Karla .

The lawyer also explains that the understanding of the ANS role as merely exemplary, accepted by some judges, facilitated the patient’s right to coverage of unlisted treatment, when he filed a request in court. “The judge could analyze the urgency, necessity and feasibility of granting protection in favor of the user. With this new law, the magistrate will be much more rigid and who will be harmed will be health plan users”, she warns.

BENEFITS

The approved law establishes some positive points, according to Aduseps, such as the inclusion of new procedures, establishing deadlines for the ANS to complete the analyzes for changes in the list of mandatory coverage: it will be 180 days, extendable for another 90, to complete the administrative process . It also regulates the inclusion of therapies against cancer, including medicines for home use, according to the new rules.

Once the deadlines have expired, if the regulator has not completed the analysis process, the procedure is automatically included in the list of mandatory coverage of the plans, “until there is a decision by the ANS, guaranteeing the continuity of the assistance initiated even if the decision is unfavorable to inclusion”.

“The law has some important advances, but the way it was approved in Congress, and sanctioned by the President, in record time, practically did not allow further analysis. The way it was done, it seems that the intention was to influence, in some way, the judgment of the STJ”, believes lawyer Karla Guerra. The Superior Court of Justice does not yet have a new date for the judgment of the action that will determine whether the list of ANS procedures is exhaustive or exemplary.

MINISTRY

The Ministry of Health announced that with the new law, the inclusion of new procedures in supplementary health will be faster for users of health plans in the country. Until now, according to current legislation, there was no deadline for the analysis for incorporations to be carried out by supplementary health. “The legislation creates a process for new technologies in the field of supplementary health, this will prevent us from having a premature incorporation of certain technologies or that this drag on for a decade”, said the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

The Ministry of Health reinforced that “still according to the sanctioned text, the supply of medicines against cancer for oral and home use by health plans will be mandatory, following the medical prescription and provided that they are registered with the National Health Surveillance Agency ( Anvisa), with approved therapeutic use and observing the ANS incorporation process”.

Regarding the list of procedures, the Ministry of Health announced that “the legislation provides for the creation of the Commission for Updating the List of Procedures and Events in Supplementary Health. The objective of the technical team is to support and advise the ANS in decision-making on new technologies and medicines, including transplants and highly complex procedures whose composition and functioning will be defined in regulation. relevant matter or when there is a preliminary recommendation of non-incorporation”.