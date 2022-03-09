Check out some habits and foods to take care of your hypotension

Taking care of food is always very important, but when you have a condition that affects your health, it becomes fundamental. For those people who are affected by low blood pressure, also called hypotension, it is essential that the diet is healthy. With that, here are some foods and habits that are important to maintain to regulate the condition of those who have low blood pressure.

Read more: Hypertension – Causes, symptoms, diagnosis and how to lower blood pressure

List of eating habits

Drinking a lot of water in your day

Water is important for any individual, but for those with hypotension it is important to always be well hydrated. If there is a high degree of dehydration, the person may experience symptoms of weakness and even fainting, because this causes decreased blood flow.

Consuming orange, watermelon and lemon

In addition to having excellent nutrients for our body, these fruits have a very good amount of water. That’s why its consumption is interesting, increasing the hydration of the body.

Dark chocolate is a good strategy

Chocolate, preferably bitter or semisweet, is a great ally to fight low blood pressure, as it has a substance called theobromine that helps in the functioning of the heart, which pumps blood to our body. Therefore, it is an excellent option to have in your bag and consume when you feel some weakness.

Caffeine for your day to be more energetic

This substance, mainly present in coffee, is an excellent consumption option for those who suffer from hypotension. In this way, it helps to increase the heart rate, reducing the possibility of having any pressure drop. Therefore, including coffee in your food routine is a good idea.

Oilseeds for your snacks

Nuts and oilseeds, in general, help control blood pressure because they are rich in vitamin B and omega 3, a source of good fat. Therefore, they are excellent options to include in your diet, in a controlled way and recommended by your nutritionist.

Using this seasoning in your food is great to give it a special flavor and still bring benefits to your health. Rosemary has medicinal recommendations for helping to control pressure in the arteries and also improve blood circulation.

What to do if a pressure drop occurs?

It is very common for your blood pressure to drop out of nowhere when you have this condition, so following the recommendations above is very important. However, it is essential to know some guidelines for cases where pressure drops occur.

For example, the person should be turned on their back and have their legs elevated. In addition, it is essential that, if she is no longer feeling faint, consume some of the food mentioned above. Another recommendation is to check the person’s blood pressure to see if it is already regulated or not.