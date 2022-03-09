Child died of dehydration due to lack of water in Mariupol

A child died of dehydration amid a water and food shortage in the port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said today. The city is under a blockade by the Russian Army.

In a video, the Ukrainian president explained that “the shortage has led to the tragic loss of a child through dehydration”. Mariupol also suffers from lack of electricity, gas for heating and transport.

“In 2022, of dehydration,” lamented Zelenskiy, who compared Ukraine’s current humanitarian crisis to that created by the Nazi invasion during World War II.

On social media, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Russia “holds 300,000 civilians hostage in Mariupol” and accused the country led by Vladimir Putin of committing war crimes.

Russia holds 300k civilians hostage in Mariupol, prevents humanitarian evacuation despite agreements with ICRC mediation. One child died of dehydration (!) yesterday! War crimes are part of Russia’s deliberate strategy. I urge all states to publicly demand: RUSSIA, LET PEOPLE GO! — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 8, 2022

Over the weekend, local officials drafted two ceasefire agreements with Russia for the evacuation of civilians from conflict areas. the mayor of the city, Vadym Boichenkowent so far as to say that “there is no choice but to leave”.

The two agreements were interrupted after Ukraine accused the military russians of not interrupting bombings in the region. Russia says Ukrainian nationalists have prevented civilians from leaving the city.

Today, Mariupol City Council announced that humanitarian aid is moving into the city. There are no details about the action, but food, water and medicines must be delivered.

Cities across Ukraine are also experiencing shortages of basic items such as antibiotics, pain relievers and other drugs such as insulin. Today the Mayor da Poltava, Alexander Mamayreleased a list of medicines for donation on social media.

The Russian military is focused on Mariupol because taking control of the city would create a land corridor between annexed Crimea and pro-Russian separatist-controlled regions in the Donbass.

Since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24, Zelensky has been posting videos with daily updates on the situation in Ukraine and calling on Western officials for more help.

*With information from Reuters