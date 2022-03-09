China accuses US and NATO of being responsible for war in Ukraine | World

Playback/Flickr Zhao Lijian spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Chinese government on Wednesday accused the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) of being “responsible” for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in an attack that began on February 24.

“The Ukrainian issue is very clear. It was the actions of NATO, guided by the US, that gradually led to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Ignoring its own responsibilities, the US blames China for its position on the case and seeks margins of maneuver in an attempt to suppress China and Russia to maintain its own hegemony,” said one of the spokespersons for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zhao Lijian.

In his daily press conference, the representative also stated that the Americans “need to take their country seriously” “to avoid undermining their rights and interests in the management of the situation in Ukraine and in the liaison with Russia”.

Zhao even accused Washington of spreading “false information and slander” against the Chinese and Russians, without specifying what exactly he was talking about. “Increasingly, the international community will clearly see the numerous deficits in its credit account,” he added.

The spokesperson’s speech changes the Chinese stance of not taking an open position on the war in Ukraine since the beginning of the conflicts. Even this Tuesday (8), the country’s president, Xi Jinping, maintained his “neutrality” speech, saying that he defends “the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each country”, but that he understands the concern “with security ” from Russia.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, puts Beijing in a very delicate situation on the international stage, as the Russians are major partners in foreign policy and in “opposition” to the United States in various scenarios.

On the other hand, the Chinese are also experiencing critical situations with independence groups in their territories, especially in Taiwan and Hong Kong, and advocating an invasion would be a contradiction to their discourse on the sovereignty of constituted nations.

Donation to Ukraine – Zhao also announced that China, through the local Red Cross, will send humanitarian assistance to Ukraine worth 5 million yuan.

The amount will be used to “support the everyday needs” of the Ukrainian population. So far, according to data from the United Nations, there are between 2.1 and 2.2 million citizens of the country who have had to flee because of the attacks carried out by Russia.

But a large part of the population of 44 million people still remains in the territory and there is a serious shortage crisis in many cities in the country.

