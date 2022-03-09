Chinese president calls for “maximum containment” in Ukraine in conversation with Macron and Scholz

posted on 03/08/2022 12:06



(credit: Leo RAMIREZ / AFP)

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for “maximum containment” in the conflict over Ukraine and expressed his deep concern during a video conference with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, state media reported.

China, which has good relations with Moscow, has so far refused to use the term invasion and has merely “regretted” the conflict in the country, while saying it “understands” Russia’s security concerns.

But during the conversation, Xi said he was “deeply saddened to witness a new war on the European continent”, according to Chinese public television CCTV.

“We want to make a call for maximum containment to avoid a major humanitarian crisis,” Xi added, without condemning the February 24 offensive launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Xi told Macron and Scholz that he “appreciates the efforts of France and Germany to act as mediators in Ukraine.”

Beijing is also willing to play “an active role,” Xi said, according to the broadcaster.

“We must jointly support the Russian-Ukraine peace talks,” Xi said, although talks in Belarus have so far failed to deliver.

China “is ready to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine,” the Chinese president promised.

Xi reiterated his country’s opposition to international sanctions and said the measures taken against Moscow “will cause harm to all parties”.