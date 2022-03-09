CIA says Chinese president ‘concerned’ about ‘Russian difficulties’ in Ukraine – News

Chinese President Xi Jinping is “concerned” about the “difficulties” Russia is facing in its invasion of Ukraine, CIA Director William Burns said on Tuesday.

“I think President Xi and the Chinese leadership are a little concerned about what they see in Ukraine,” the official told a US Congressional committee. “They didn’t foresee the significant difficulties the Russians would encounter,” he explained.

Almost two weeks after the invasion, Russian troops are paralyzed in Ukraine, having lost up to 4,000 soldiersaccording to a Pentagon estimate, and facing unexpectedly strong resistance from Ukrainian forces.





China, which enjoys good relations with Moscow, has so far avoided condemning the invasion of Ukraine and has limited itself to “regretting” the conflict, saying it “understands” Russia’s security concerns.

During a hearing in the United States Congress, the CIA chief also considered that the China was “concerned” about the impact that proximity to Putin’s government could have on its “reputation”, also closely monitoring the possible repercussions on the Chinese economy.

Xi Jinping reiterated his country’s principled opposition to international sanctions in a call with the leaders of France and Germany on Tuesday, saying the measures taken against Moscow “will cause harm to all parties”, according to Chinese media.

In the US Congress, the CIA director also considered that China was “a little upset” with the way “Vladimir Putin has brought Europeans and Americans enormously closer”.



