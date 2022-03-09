Cosems/SP warns of the lack of cancer medicines in the SUS – Saúde

O Council of Municipal Health Secretaries of the State of São Paulo (Cosems/SP) announced that it had sent a letter to the Ministry of Health demanding measures for the lack of cancer drugs at the Unified Health System (SUS). The entity reported that there is no forecast for the regularization of the problem, which affects many patients.

“As of June 2021, with the exception of Trastuzumab, all remaining drugs were missing at some point. Among them: Desatinib, for chronic myeloid leukemia; Imatinib (two pharmaceutical presentations), for chronic myeloid leukemia, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, gastrointestinal stromal tumor and hypereosinophilic syndrome; Nilotinib, for chronic myeloid leukemia; Pertuzumab and Trastuzumab for breast cancer; Rituximab, for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma”, said Cosems/SP.

According to the organization’s president, Dr. Geraldo Reple Sobrinho, Federal Law (12,732/12) obliges the municipality to start the treatment of cancer patients by the Unified Health System (SUS), after the diagnosis of the disease, within 60 days.

“With the lack of provision for replenishment of these drugs, patients do not receive adequate treatment, especially those who need it on an ongoing basis. Municipal budgets are also harmed when there is judicialization for their supply,” he said.

Cosems/SP reinforces that cancer drugs are usually the responsibility of the High Complexity Care Centers in Oncology (Cacon) or High Complexity Care Units in Oncology (Unacon), linked to the SUS. But the Ministry of Health buys these medicines and that is why the letter was addressed to the Department of Pharmaceutical Assistance of the Ministry of Health (DAF/SCTIE) and to the São Paulo State Health Department (SES/SP).

“The centralized purchase in the ministry of six oncological drugs, monoclonal antibodies, is a decision to negotiate costs and ensure that Cacon uses more effective drugs since the value of the procedure table is outdated”, explained Cosems/SP.

Sought after, the Ministry of Health did not respond until the publication of this report. But Cosems/SP itself reported that the argument used by the ministry is that the “lack of drugs is due to bidding problems”.