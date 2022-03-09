Covid-19 May Cause Brain Shrinking and Memory Loss, Oxford Study Shows | coronavirus

Covid-19 can make the brain shrink, reduce gray matter in regions that control emotion and memory and damage areas that control smell, shows a study from the University of Oxford published on Monday (7) in the journal “Nature”. , one of the most important in the world.

The scientists said that the effects were even seen in people who were not hospitalized with Covid. Even in mild cases, survey participants showed “a worsening of executive function” responsible for focus and organization.

Also, on average, brain size shrank by between 0.2% and 2%.

“There is strong evidence for brain-related abnormalities in Covid-19,” the researchers said.

The scientists noted, however, that the measured effects were an average calculated across all participants – and not all people had negative brain impacts caused by Covid.

The study used brain scans of 785 people, ages 51 to 81. The volunteers’ brains were examined twice – before they became infected with the coronavirus and after. Among the volunteers, 401 caught Covid between one exam and another; the other 384 remained healthy.

Another point is that the study is observational only., that is, the participants were observed before and after catching the disease. Because of that, it is not possible to state with absolute certainty that the changes seen were caused by the disease.

Furthermore, more research is still needed to find out if the impact can be partially reversed or if it remains long-term..