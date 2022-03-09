Discover 12 benefits of apple for your health

The apple is a popular, tasty and easily accessible fruit. In addition, it has several health benefits. It is an excellent source of nutrients and vitamins, containing B1, B2 and B3, which are related to energy metabolism.

The fruit also has antioxidant action and provides phenolic compounds that fight inflammation. In addition, apples are rich in fiber and help maintain good blood glucose and cholesterol levels.

The benefits for the body are achieved both by eating the fruit in natura and by using it in the preparation of recipes. The nutritionist of the Oba Hortifruti network, Renata Guirau, explains that an average apple unit corresponds to one of the 3 daily fruit portions that are indicated by the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Preferably, it should be consumed in natura, with the peel. But the apple can also be consumed in the form of juice, jam, cooked with cinnamon, in fruit salad, in recipes such as cakes and pies”, he suggests. According to her, only people who suffer from constipation should avoid eating it without the peel, as this can worsen symptoms.

Here are some health benefits of apples:

Prevents conditions such as constipation, gout, diabetes and skin diseases; Improves the nervous system and reduces anxiety; It helps to eliminate toxins from the body; Keeps teeth white and healthy; As an antioxidant, it slows down aging; As it contains malic acid, it cleans the vocal tract, mouth, pharynx; Contributes to a peaceful sleep; Prevents the formation of stones, prevents indigestion, Prevents throat infection; Pectin and potassium prevent the accumulation of fat in the arterial wall, preventing clogging of the arteries; Hydrates the body and replenishes energy; It improves brain functioning and prevents diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

Network nutritionist Oba Hortifruti has separated some recipes to consume apples in a practical and tasty way. Check out:

Baked Apple with Cinnamon

Ingredients

1 apple, peeled, cut into 4 parts, seedless;

1 teaspoon of cinnamon powder.

Method of preparation

Place the apple in a glass jar and sprinkle with the cinnamon.

Microwave for about 2 to 3 minutes, or until soft.

If you prefer, you can cook in a pan over low heat, forming a cinnamon syrup with the cooking water.

Apple cake

Ingredients

2 cups of oat flour;

1 cup of apple with the peel, chopped;

3 eggs;

1 teaspoon baking soup;

1 cup of raisins;

1 cup of milk;

1 tablespoon of cinnamon powder.

Method of preparation

Blend everything in a blender and bake in a preheated oven at 180 degrees for about 30 minutes.

If desired, sprinkle cinnamon over the cake before placing in the oven.

Apple Lemonade with Coconut Water

Ingredients

1 medium apple, chopped

Juice of 3 Sicilian lemons;

200 ml of coconut water.

Method of preparation

Blend everything in a blender or mixer and serve immediately.