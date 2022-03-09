Edema of the glottis is a severe allergic reaction that affects breathing and can kill – 03/08/2022

The immune system is always on alert to fight any disorders that may affect our health, such as when allergenic substances enter the body. Among these occurrences, edema of the glottis is a complication that occurs during a severe allergic reaction, with swelling in the throat, causing obstruction of airflow to the lungs and preventing breathing.

Anaphylaxis is an intense allergic reaction that can affect various organs, including the skin and mucosa, causing swelling in the region.

“Anaphylaxis usually occurs as a result of the ingestion of some foods and medicines or stings from insects, such as bees, wasps and ants”, says Alexandra Sayuri Watanabe, coordinator of the Scientific Department of Anaphylaxis at Asbai (Brazilian Association of Allergy and Immunology) .

The glottis is the organ that is in the lower part of the neck and consists of a triangular structure that is part of the larynx (throat), located between the two vocal folds. This is a narrow region through which air passes into the bronchi and lungs and where the vocal cords are located.

“It is an important organ because, depending on the opening and closing of the vocal folds, air passes through and sounds and speech are produced”, explains Watanabe.

It is worth noting that the narrowest part of the glottis region is the one between the two vocal cords. “When there is swelling (edema) in this region, there is a reduction in the caliber of the air passage, causing the sensation of shortness of breath, irritative cough and hoarseness”, emphasizes Claudia Alessandra Eckley, otorhinolaryngologist.

Symptoms and diagnosis

Edema of the glottis can also cause abdominal pain. Image: iStock

Symptoms of glottis edema appear minutes or a few hours after contact with a substance to which the person is allergic (allergen), causing itching, swelling or a lump in the throat, difficulty breathing, sudden hoarseness or wheezing, vomiting and severe abdominal pain, accompanied by red plaques on the body that cause intense itching called hives.

“These symptoms can progress to suffocation and death in a few hours if not recognized and treated immediately”, warns Ana Caroline Cavalcanti Dela Bianca Melo, doctor of science and professor.

Initially, the swelling caused by the inflammatory process of the vocal cords region and other structures of the larynx can cause an itching sensation, dry cough and finally shortness of breath with noise to inhale (stridor).

Diagnosis is based on a history of contact with the allergen, most often drugs and food, or another trigger, such as exercise and venomous insect bites.

“The characteristics of the voice and respiratory stridor are strong indications of the presence of glottic edema. The direct visualization of the larynx region can be done with optical fibers, but they are not always available in the initial emergency care”, ponders Eckley.

It can affect anyone

According to Melo, it is estimated that one in 200 visits to emergency services are for the treatment of severe allergic reactions. “Anaphylaxis with edema of the glottis can affect people of any age group, as there are immunological and non-immunological mechanisms that can trigger this reaction, therefore, it is an unpredictable event”, he says.

On the other hand, there are some risk factors for a severe reaction, such as having had anaphylaxis before, having uncontrolled asthma or cardiovascular disease, pregnant women, the elderly and children.

“However, regardless of age, people with a history of food and drug allergies are more susceptible,” adds the professor.

Renato Simão, doctor who coordinates the emergency care at the Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz (SP), reinforces that, in principle, there are less severe previous manifestations that precede the most severe allergic condition, including family members, in this case parents, with an allergic history. , past asthma or rhinitis.

“However, as the condition directly depends on contact with the allergen, anyone can trigger a severe allergic reaction”, explains the doctor.

Crisis is a medical emergency

Severe allergic reaction is a medical emergency Image: Publicity/São Paulo City Hall -SP

In the presence of symptoms of glottic edema, an emergency care should be sought immediately, since in the crisis the allergen-antibody interaction leads to the release of histamine.

“This hormone produces vasodilation, causing leakage of plasma and proteins from the capillaries to the interstitial spaces (outside the vessels). The large increase in permeability produces glottic edema”, explains Simão.

In case the crisis is due to anaphylaxis, the administration of adrenaline as soon as possible contributes to the condition not progressing to glottic edema. “If the reaction evolves, it is necessary to make, in the emergency room, an opening in the neck so that the person can breathe, that is, tracheostomy”, recommends Watanabe.

Non-allergic conditions, such as changes in temperature, exercise, radiological contrast agents or even a genetic predisposition, although less frequent, can also cause anaphylaxis. There are also some rare conditions that can cause anaphylaxis, such as semen allergy or even situations in which a cause cannot be identified.

“In any case, the person must be taken immediately to an emergency service or the emergency transport service (Samu 192) can be called to receive appropriate treatment”, guides Melo.

“People with a history of severe allergic responses or who have had edema of the glottis can carry medication prescribed by their doctor to treat the crisis as soon as it sets in. The medications consist of pens for subcutaneous injection of adrenaline and oral corticosteroids”, adds Eckley.

Treatment

Crises of glottic edema include, in the treatment, the assessment and monitoring of vital signs, the immediate use of adrenaline at the correct dose for the age group, provision of inhaled oxygen and intravenous fluid when indicated, in addition to other procedures in an environment. hospital, and intubation may be required in more severe cases.

“Every patient should remain under hospital observation after the resolution of symptoms”, advises Melo.

For people who have had an episode of anaphylaxis, a detailed evaluation in consultation with the allergy specialist is recommended to correctly identify the cause of the glottis edema and, if necessary, the allergist will prescribe the adrenaline self-injecting device.

“This can be applied outside the hospital environment by the patient, by a companion or by the person responsible, in the case of children, if a new anaphylaxis, with or without glottic edema, occurs”, completes the professor.

According to Simão, the effect of adrenaline reverses peripheral vasodilation, reduces mucosal edema, upper airway obstruction, as well as hypotension, in addition to reducing the symptoms of urticaria/angioedema.

Often an adrenaline injection is needed during the crisis Image: iStock

In case the patient has a known allergy to a substance and needs to come into contact with it (for example, allergy to iodine requiring an imaging test with iodinated contrast), an intravenous dose of corticosteroid can be administered before applying the medication. .

“But in general, the best prevention is to avoid contact with known allergens that have already caused a strong allergic reaction in the past, as reactions to new contact with an allergen that the body has already recognized can be more intense and faster than than the original reaction at the first contact. This is due to the organism’s immunological memory”, warns the otorhinolaryngologist.

A small percentage of patients may not respond to clinical treatment, which will force the intensivist to perform a surgical approach to the airways in the emergency room, a procedure known as cricothyroidotomy.

The World Allergy Organization published, in 2020, the update of the guide for the diagnosis and treatment of anaphylaxis, and there are studies on the subject worldwide. In Brazil, Asbai (Brazilian Association of Allergy and Immunology) maintains a website that deals specifically with this subject with articles for the lay public and physicians.

“It is very important that the knowledge of how to identify an anaphylaxis, with or without glottic edema, is widely disseminated to the entire population, allowing timely and correct medical care to be available to prevent death”, emphasizes Melo.

Fortunately, glottic edema is a rare event and not all anaphylaxis will develop into this very serious reaction. “The important thing is to be evaluated as soon as possible”, concludes Watanabe.

Sources: Alexandra Sayuri Watanabecoordinator of the Scientific Department of Anaphylaxis at Asbai (Brazilian Association of Allergy and Immunology); Ana Caroline Cavalcanti Dela Bianca Meloassociate professor at the Center for Medical Sciences at UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco), and president of the Pernambuco Region of Asbai; Renato Simão, medical coordinator of the emergency care at Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz (SP); and Claudia Alessandra Eckleyotorhinolaryngologist responsible for the laryngology department of the Department of Otorhinolaryngology, Santa Casa de São Paulo.