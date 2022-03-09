Elden Ring: 40 hours of campaign earns $20,000 for adult website model

Not having a maiden in Elden Ring it’s a bit unpleasant: you’re prevented from leveling up and unable to get a horse. While the situation can easily be reversed in the game, in real life a player has spent more than $20 thousand — the equivalent of more than R$ 100 thousand — to find someone to accompany him on his adventure through the Intermediate Lands.

Chris, a user of the adult site CamSoda, wanted company to play FromSoftware’s new soulslike. And that’s where he came in camera model charley hart. In all, the duo made a private broadcast that lasted more than 40 consecutive hoursmaking history as the longest-ever private stream on the platform.

The boy, who is 29 years old and lives in New Jersey, in the United States, believes that the experience was worth the price paid. “I usually play campaigns alone, in my underwear and eating a lot of carbs (like pizza, fast food, etc.) while drinking a lot of energy drinks,” Chris told CamSoda. According to him, this time “it was nice to have Charley with me as she traversed the ‘Middlelands'”.

Cam girl received the equivalent of more than R$ 100 thousand to accompany the boy during the Elden Ring campaignSource: CamSoda/Bandai Namco/Disclosure

Chris added that the experience allowed the pair to get to know each other “quite intimately”, reaching a “deep level” of connection. “I hope to be able to do another broadcast with her when the next big game comes out,” he said, adding that while the gaming experience was intense, the girl “kept things… fun”.

According to Charley, broadcasts involving video games have been quite popular, especially during the pandemic. “Instead of just being a cam girl who performs for, say, 7 minutes, I’ve been following clients for extended periods of time as they play games, cook dinner, have dinner, etc,” she explained.

The business looks quite profitable, as to accompany Cris on her FromSoftware game adventure, she received no less than US$ 20,160.00 (something around R$ 102,490.00, in direct conversion). When asked if she enjoyed the experience, Charley said she had fun, but isn’t sure about it. repeat the dose for another 40 hours consecutively in the future.

As the duo would have gotten along well from the start, according to the model, accompanying the boy as he played would have been a lot of fun. “We celebrated when he completed the campaign as if we had won a championship”, he added, concluding that “it was a beautiful achievement”.

So, would you pay a dime to have someone watch you play video games?