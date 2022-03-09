Elden Ring: discover the 10 classes in the game | Games

Elden Ring, a new game from the director of Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, was released less than a month ago but has already become a popular phenomenon. In the RPG, players can choose a certain class to complete the main quest: gathering the shards of the Pristine Ring across the Midlands. There are 10 classes in total, including Astrologer, Bandit, Hero, Prisoner, Samurai and Miserable. Each type has specific attribute levels, which dictate the weapons, armor, spells, and fighting styles used by the player.

Check below the options available in the game and how each one should work in the gameplay of Elden Ring. It is worth remembering that the title, developed by From Software and published by Bandai Namco, is available for PC, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, costing R$ 299.90 on consoles. and R$ 249.90 for PC (Steam).

🎮 Elden Ring challenges players and gives freedom in an open world; we tested

1 of 12 Discover the class options to build the ideal character for you in Elden Ring — Photo: Reproduction/Steam Discover the class options to build the ideal character for you in Elden Ring — Photo: Reproduction/Steam

Before knowing the Elden Ring classes, it is necessary to understand what each attribute provides to the character:

Vitality: increases health (HP), fire resistance, and poison resistance;

increases health (HP), fire resistance, and poison resistance; Mind: increases mana points (FP);

increases mana points (FP); Tenacity: increases stamina, resistance to physical attacks, and ability to carry items;

increases stamina, resistance to physical attacks, and ability to carry items; Force: increases the stats of weapons and heavy equipment (which scale with Strength);

increases the stats of weapons and heavy equipment (which scale with Strength); Dexterity: increases the stats of weapons and light equipment (which scale with Dexterity), decreases the cooldown of spells, and reduces the chance of falling off the horse;

increases the stats of weapons and light equipment (which scale with Dexterity), decreases the cooldown of spells, and reduces the chance of falling off the horse; Intelligence: required to cast and increase the power of spells that scale with Intelligence (Stoning Spells);

required to cast and increase the power of spells that scale with Intelligence (Stoning Spells); Faith: required to cast and power up enchantments that scale with Faith;

required to cast and power up enchantments that scale with Faith; Arcane: enhances spells that scale with Arcane and increases the probability of rare loot.

2 of 12 Some classes present in Elden Ring — Photo: Reproduction/From Software/Bandai Namco Some classes present in Elden Ring — Photo: Reproduction/From Software/Bandai Namco

The Astrologer is the class that most closely resembles a traditional wizard. Players who choose this role will have plenty of mana to cast spells of various natures, single target and area. It is worth remembering, however, that attacks must be carried out from afar, as Astrologers are very fragile, that is, they have little health. In addition to the staff, they can also use short swords and small shields to protect themselves from point-blank attacks.

3 of 12 Astrologers can cast powerful spells — Photo: Reproduction/From Software/Bandai Namco Astrologers can invoke powerful spells — Photo: Reproduction/From Software/Bandai Namco

Vitality: 9

9 Mind: 15

15 Tenacity: 9

9 Force: 8

8 Dexterity: 12

12 Intelligence: 16

16 Faith: 7

7 Arcane: 9

The Bandit is the class that best takes advantage of the stealth system present in Elden Ring. The fighting style is based on agility to sneak up behind enemies, deliver fast attacks and deal critical damage. Therefore, with this class, it is better to dodge creatures than to block their thrusts.

4 of 12 Bandits can use daggers and shoot arrows — Photo: Playback/From Software/Bandai Namco Bandits can use daggers and shoot arrows — Photo: Playback/From Software/Bandai Namco

Bandits can use daggers, shoot bows and even cast some spells: it all depends on the build chosen. Finally, your 14 Arcane points will give players greater chances of finding rare items. The class is complex for beginners, but its versatility is a big plus.

Vitality: 10

10 Mind: 11

11 Tenacity: 10

10 Force: 9

9 Dexterity: 13

13 Intelligence: 9

9 Faith: 8

8 Arcane: 14

5 of 12 Confessor is the champion of Elden Ring — Photo: Playback/From Software/Bandai Namco Confessor is the champion of Elden Ring — Photo: Reproduction/From Software/Bandai Namco

Confessor is also a very versatile class. Just take a look at its extremely balanced attributes. Bound to Faith, they behave like traditional RPG game paladins, mixing good defense, melee damage and arcane spells. Unlike the Bandit, the Confessor uses enchantments to reinforce his items and not actually attack. With these traits, players can become knights, assassins, or a mixture of both.

Vitality: 10

10 Mind: 13

13 Tenacity: 10

10 Force: 12

12 Dexterity: 12

12 Intelligence: 9

9 Faith: 14

14 Arcane: 9

6 of 12 Heroes use two-handed weapons — Photo: Reproduction/From Software/Bandai Namco Heroes use two-handed weapons — Photo: Reproduction/From Software/Bandai Namco

Heroes use brute force to attack. This means that they prioritize the use of heavy weapons, usually two-handed. If, on the one hand, the class brings high destructive power, on the other hand, it ends up undermining the character’s agility. Also, in this case, the armors are not defensive, so it is recommended to pay extra attention to avoid damage from enemies. Magic practically doesn’t exist here, so before playing as a Hero, it’s important to keep in mind that the number of spells is not the focus of this gameplay.

Vitality: 14

14 Mind: 9

9 Tenacity: 12

12 Force: 16

16 Dexterity: 9

9 Intelligence: 7

7 Faith: 8

8 Arcane: 11

7 of 12 Prisoners attack with weapons and enchantments — Photo: Reproduction/From Software/Bandai Namco Prisoners attack with weapons and enchantments — Photo: Reproduction/From Software/Bandai Namco

The Prisoner is a hybrid class that mixes melee and sorcery. And this versatility can be seen from the start, as characters of this type start the game with a staff, a sword and a shield. Spears and whips are also interesting options for the set, as are spells, which do not rely on Arcane. As a Prisoner, the player will be able to switch between melee and ranged attacks. Also, unlike traditional mages, this class can also specialize in the use of heavy armor.

Vitality: 11

11 Mind: 12

12 Tenacity: 11

11 Force: 11

11 Dexterity: 14

14 Intelligence: 14

14 Faith: 6

6 Arcane: 9

8 of 12 Prophets cast fire spells — Photo: Reproduction/From Software/Bandai Namco Prophets cast fire spells — Photo: Reproduction/From Software/Bandai Namco

The Prophet is a magician by trade, as is the Astrologer. The difference is that, in this class, spells are based on Faith points, which makes it possible to cast fire and healing spells. These features can even be very useful for those thinking of playing the campaign cooperatively. In addition to dealing damage, they are also excellent support options for players on the front lines. The strategy is to stay away and avoid direct confrontations, as Prophets don’t have a lot of health.

Vitality: 10

10 Mind: 14

14 Tenacity: 8

8 Force: 11

11 Dexterity: 10

10 Intelligence: 7

7 Faith: 16

16 Arcane: 10

9 of 12 Samurai fight very well mounted — Photo: Reproduction/From Software/Bandai Namco Samurai fight very well mounted — Photo: Reproduction/From Software/Bandai Namco

With many points of Dexterity, Strength and Tenacity, the Samurai is one of the toughest classes in the Elden Ring. In addition to taking a lot of damage, they are also versatile when it comes to attacking, whether with katana-type swords or bows and arrows. In addition, Samurai do well in combat on horseback. They are warriors trained to be agile on the battlefield. The most obvious limitation of the class, however, is a lack of skill with magic.

Vitality: 12

12 Mind: 11

11 Tenacity: 13

13 Force: 12

12 Dexterity: 15

15 Intelligence: 9

9 Faith: 8

8 Arcane: 8

10 of 12 Tramps master all types of weapons — Photo: Playback/From Software/Bandai Namco Tramps master all types of weapons — Photo: Reproduction/From Software/Bandai Namco

The Tramp is a class that masters all types of weapons in the game. The player can choose swords, axes, spears and daggers; light or heavy; of one or two hands. The same goes for armor. Its fighting style is simple and intuitive, extremely suitable for those who have never played any title in the Souls series. Since the Tramps are high health fighters, the central idea is to attack enemies head to head. However, it is worth mentioning that this class is also not an expert in magic.

Vitality: 15

15 Mind: 10

10 Tenacity: 11

11 Force: 14

14 Dexterity: 13

13 Intelligence: 9

9 Faith: 9

9 Arcane: 7

11 of 12 Warriors are lethal and fast fighters — Photo: Reproduction/From Software/Bandai Namco Warriors are lethal and fast fighters — Photo: Reproduction/From Software/Bandai Namco

The Warrior is the class with the most Dexterity in Elden Ring and its playstyle is very similar to the Mercenary from Dark Souls 3. The gameplay is focused on melee combat, but, unlike the Tramp, the range of weapons is more restricted. Warriors often use short-range two-handed blades, which can prove to be a disadvantage against certain bosses. Combos, however, are fast and destructive. The main tip is to launch an attack, dodge the opponent and be patient to find another window of opportunity. And so on.

Vitality: 11

11 Mind: 12

12 Tenacity: 11

11 Force: 10

10 Dexterity: 16

16 Intelligence: 10

10 Faith: 8

8 Arcane: 9

12 of 12 Miserables can be molded into any shape — Photo: Reproduction/From Software/Bandai Namco Miserables can be molded in any way — Photo: Reproduction/From Software/Bandai Namco

The Miserable is only suitable for more experienced players, as the class is a blank book at the beginning of the journey. The first stat points are distributed evenly, which gives the player complete freedom to shape the character as they see fit. It is possible to specialize in offense, magic, defense, and so on. Miserables start Elden Ring with a mace in hand and no armor on their body.