Elden Ring works its level meta different from Dark Souls

Elden Ring drinks heavily from the formula established by its predecessors in the series dark soulsand the community is still exploring and discovering exactly how deep their systems can be, but the dangitjm channel has made some interesting discoveries about level progression and its attributes.

As you can see in the video below, his very well-founded thesis is that Elden Ring has a higher “softcap” than other games, which is the point where your attributes start to yield less as you level up. Check out:

in the series games dark soulsfor example, this cap was exactly at level 40, so a common tactic for hardcore players was to bring strength, dexterity, and vitality there, and then raise Tenacity until reaching level 125. This was the meta for PvP duels until now, but apparently he has changed!

The exact numbers are still being studied and discussed and it may take days or months before we have a clearer answer, but one thing is for sure: we will have a higher goal than ever in Elden Ringwith new possibilities to create the most powerful characters possible!

If this whole chat was too advanced for you, we’ve also prepared a basic tutorial teaching you everything you need to know to level up and tune your attributes. you have played Elden Ring? What are you thinking of the game? Tell us in the comments below!