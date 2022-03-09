EU unveils plan to eliminate Russia’s dependence on fossil fuels “well before” 2030

The European Commission on Tuesday proposed a plan to make Europe independent of fossil fuels from Russia “well before” 2030, according to a statement. The idea is to start this process with gas, in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says the text.

The plan also outlines a series of measures to respond to the recent surge in energy prices in Europe and to replenish gas inventories for the next local winter. “Europe has faced rising energy prices for several months now, but now uncertainty about supply exacerbates the problem,” notes the European Union.

The “REPowerEU” program seeks to diversify gas offers, accelerate the use of renewable gases and replace gas in heating and power generation. “This could reduce EU demand for Russian gas by two-thirds before the end of the year,” the bloc believes.

In the statement, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urges the EU to become independent from Russia’s oil, coal and gas. “We simply cannot trust a supplier that explicitly threatens us,” she said, calling for diversification and a faster switch to renewable energy and hydrogen, combined with greater energy efficiency.

The EU also says it will be in contact with member countries to help companies affected by the energy crisis, particularly those facing high energy costs. The European Commission plans to present a legislative proposal for the EU’s underground gas stock to be filled to at least 90% of its capacity by October 1 of each year. Emergency measures to limit the contagion effect of gas prices on electricity will also be evaluated, “such as temporary price limits”, according to the bloc.

