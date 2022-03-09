European and US futures have gains after the previous drop, oil continues to rise and more market highlights today

US futures traded slightly higher and European stocks rallied on Tuesday morning, while Asian stocks closed lower, with investors remaining worried about rising oil prices and slowing economic growth amid to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Belarus have made little progress in de-escalating the war, and investors remain apprehensive after the US revealed active discussions with European governments over banning Russian oil and natural gas imports.

The move could pose a risk of stagflation – a period of sluggish economic growth and high unemployment, along with high inflation – for the global economy.

The Russians also warned that they could cut off gas supplies to Europe through the existing Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

The news initially took oil prices to 13-year highs, although they gave back most of those gains throughout Monday’s trading session and were modestly higher on Tuesday.

News has led to a slight improvement in equity trading this morning, reports Bloomberg, regarding the possibility of the European Union issuing a joint bond issue in an attempt to minimize the economic effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to the agency, the EU is due to present its plan to finance energy and defense spending this week amid the conflict in the east of the continent, with the program due to be unveiled after an emergency meeting scheduled to end on Friday (11). The money raised from the sale of bonds should be distributed to countries in the bloc in the form of loans, the agency’s sources point out.

Here, the president of the Central Bank, Campos Neto, will have a closed meeting today, at 3 pm, with Ciro Nogueira, Guedes and Bento Albuquerque, according to the BC agenda. The February vehicle production and sales data are also released by Anfavea, the National Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers.

Investors also continue to monitor the news about Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4), which lost more than BRL 34 billion in market value the day before, amid news about changes in price policy amid the surge in oil. At the end of the day’s trading session, Estadão reported that the government had started to discuss the temporary freezing of fuel prices by Petrobras, which would be costly for the company.

1. World Scholarships

U.S

U.S. futures traded slightly higher on Tuesday morning, after the S&P 500’s worst day since October 2020, as investors remained concerned about soaring oil prices and slowing economic growth amid to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Futures (USA), +0.26%

S&P 500 Futures (US), +0.40%

Nasdaq Future (US), +0.25%

Asia

Asian markets closed in the negative, with mainland Chinese stocks leading losses regionally. The Russia-Ukraine war continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

Shanghai SE (China), -2.35%

Nikkei (Japan), -1.71%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -1.39%

Kospi (South Korea), -1.09%

Europe

European markets operate with considerable volatility but gained strength in the morning amid news of joint bond issuance as investors continue to monitor the war in Ukraine and Western responses. Attention should also be paid to GDP data for the euro zone, with the revision for the fourth quarter registering a rise of 0.3% in the quarterly comparison and 4.6% on an annual basis, in line with market expectations.

FTSE 100 (UK), +0.07%

DAX (Germany), +0.85%

CAC 40 (France), +2.38%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +2.33%

commodities

Oil prices fluctuated near 14-year highs on Tuesday. The US considered going it alone to ban Russian oil imports rather than teaming up with allies in Europe, alleviating concerns of a wider disruption to oil supplies.

WTI Oil, +2.90%, at $122.30 a barrel

Brent Oil, +2.91%, at $126.80 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange rose 0.36% to 844.50 yuan, equivalent to US$133.70.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, +1.43% at $38,775.60 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

In the United States, trade balance data is released today at 10:30 am (Brasilia time). The consensus points to a deficit of US$ 87 billion. Here, the highlight is the monthly producer price index, which is expected to rise by 0.2%.

USA

10:30 am: January trade balance, with expected deficit of US$ 87 billion, according to analysts interviewed by Reuters.

12pm: January wholesale stocks

18:30: API oil stocks

Brazil

8:00 am: February IGP-DI

9 am: January producer price index, consensus points up 0.2%.

10 am: Letter from Anfavea in February

3. Lira defends Petrobras’ temporary subsidy and price policy

Arthur Lira defended that the government adopt measures to prevent the rise in fuel prices and said he was sympathetic to the creation of a temporary subsidy. “I think everyone with common sense knows that it is not possible to pass on an increase from US$ 80 to US$ 140 for a barrel of oil to the consumer,” Lira told Valor newspaper.

He demanded that the Senate position itself on the PLP11, which changes the calculation of ICMS on fuels. Lira also defended that the government should maintain Petrobras’ pricing policy.

Radar reset suspension

With soaring oil prices, the Bolsonaro government is looking for ways out of the problem. The assessment made at Planalto is that following Petrobras’ current pricing policy, which would result in a 30% readjustment in fuel prices, would sacrifice the president’s reelection, according to a report by Valor.

In this way, the council is asking the shareholders of the state-owned company for a “contribution quota” in the face of war, with the temporary suspension of fuel readjustments only during the conflict. The suggestion was presented to the president yesterday morning. It consists of Bill 1,472/21, reported by Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN).

Fuel subsidy can reach R$ 37 billion

The temporary subsidy for fuel prices, which the government is discussing amid the oil boom, could reach approximately R$37 billion, according to sources heard by O Globo. The figure can help to lower or hold prices for a period of between three and six months. The government has yet to hammer out the details of the measure, such as using dividends. The measure would be similar to the one adopted by the Temer government in 2018 to circumvent the truck drivers’ strike.

4. Covid

Last Monday (07), Brazil recorded 211 deaths and 20,644 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 20:00.

The moving average of deaths from Covid in 7 days in Brazil stood at 425, down 48% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 40,074, which represents a drop of 59% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

It reached 156,248,372 people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil, equivalent to 72.73% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 173,272,079 people, which represents 80.66% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 66,512,493 people, or 30.96% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

The corporate news highlights the release of Marfrig’s fourth quarter balance sheet (MRFG3), after the market closes, in addition to GPS (GGPS3), Log-In (LOGN3) and Vulcabras (VULC3). Check out more news:

Voucher (VALE3)

Vale (VALE3) reported that heavy rains caused earthworks on the Estrada de Ferro Carajás (EFC) railway on the KM378+200 stretch, in the municipality of Bom Jesus das Selvas, Maranhão, causing the temporary suspension of train circulation. The incident did not generate any casualties and the affected location is undergoing an assessment.

Mine and port operations continue to operate normally through inventory management.

According to a statement, the mining company expects to complete the maintenance activities of the stretch by Wednesday (9) and with that to resume rail expedition activities.

Bank of Brazil (BBAS3)

Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) announced yesterday (7) the amount to be paid in dividends and interest on equity (JCP). The updated amount for dividends is R$0.36227695458 per share. As for JCP, the value was updated to R$ 0.46244453749.

The new amount comprises the value of the complementary remuneration to shareholders for the 4th quarter of 2021 updated by the Selic rate until the payment date, on the 11th.

B3 (B3SA3)

B3 (B3SA3) announced the resignation of its vice president of finance, corporate and IR, Daniel Sonder, who will leave the position on April 29, to assume new responsibilities in a company abroad.

