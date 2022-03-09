European Union presents plan to reduce Russian gas imports – News

THE European Union announced on Tuesday (8) its intention to reduce Russian gas imports by two-thirds this year, ahead of a bloc summit to discuss ways to end dependence on Russian hydrocarbons.

The European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, announced that the European Commission will present a bill in April to establish an average level of reserve storage for the month of September, with specific objectives for each country.

The goal of reducing Europe’s dependence on Russian hydrocarbons is announced at a time when the United States plans to embargo Russian oil, a possibility that makes European countries wary of the measure’s potentially devastating effect.





Thus, Simson said that the Commission intends to reduce its dependence on Russia by using new gas suppliers, increasing reserves for the coming winter and accelerating efforts to be more energy efficient.

“By the end of this year, we can replace 100 billion cubic meters of gas imports from Russia. That’s two-thirds of what we import from them,” said European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans, responsible for EU policymaking. European Union on energy and climate change.

In its plan, the European Union aims to become completely independent from Russian gas, oil and coal by 2030.





Timmermans, however, urged caution. Russia supplies 40% of the European bloc’s gas needs. Italy, Germany and several Central European countries are particularly dependent on this gas.

About 25% of Europe’s oil needs are also covered by crude imported from Russia.

This dependence has led European Union countries to reject insistent requests from Ukraine and the United States to severely sanction Russia’s energy sector for the military invasion of Ukrainian territory.





“The reality is that there are quite a number of member states that would be in serious trouble if Russia stopped providing this energy overnight,” Timmermans admitted to MEPs.

That is why, he added, “we must be sure that we do not harm ourselves more than the [Vladimir] Putin”.

The proposal, which is not binding, requires 90% of the European Union’s gas storage capacity to be filled by 30 September, up from 30% today.



