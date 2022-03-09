Family killed in Irpin identified; Look







A woman and two children died during bombing in Irpin Photo: Andrea Filigheddu/NurPhoto

The mother and two children who were killed in a bombing in Irpinnear Kiev, while trying to escape the Ukrainian war had their identities revealed.

According to the newspaper The Sunthe victims are Tatiana Perebeinis and her children Nikita, 18, and Alise, just nine years old.





Tatiana’s husband and father of the two children spoke about the tragedy. “They took them all. Why did this happen? Who will be next?” said Anatoly, who was not at the scene when the bombing took place. “Forgive me, I didn’t protect you,” he added.

According to Anatoly, in addition to the three, the family dog ​​also ended up dying, despite efforts to save him. “Unfortunately my good friend has flown to them now. 11 years of emotions you gave us. There was hope that at least someone would stay. But let’s all go”, he lamented.



