A resident of Texas, in the United States, performed a heroic act to save his son during an accident at a rodeo in the city of Belton.

After 18-year-old Cody Hooks fell from the animal’s back directly to the ground and lost consciousness, his father, Landis Hooks, entered the arena and threw himself on his son’s body to protect him from the animal’s horns.

The video was posted by Cody on social media. In the post, the boy expresses gratitude to his father and the bullfighters who took action to calm the animal. Despite the scare, no one was hurt.

“Thank you so much to my dad Landis Hooks and the bullfighters last night in Belton, Texas. It could have been a lot worse. # Blessed – he wrote.

The act of Landis moved netizens, who left praise in the comments of the video.

– A father willing to give his life for his son! – said an Instagram user.

“It made me burst into tears,” added another.

“So glad to hear you two are okay. Your father is amazing. That fierce, protective love of a father… Wow. There was no hesitation as he used his body to protect him. This is Love. That’s strength. This is a real man. God bless you both,” added another netizen.

