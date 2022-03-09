Find out how your diet can prevent illnesses like depression

A balanced and healthy diet positively affects our emotions as much as it affects our body. In addition, depression is a mental illness that has reached absurd numbers in recent years worldwide. Knowing this, in this article you will get to know foods that prevent depression. Know more!

Food x Mental Health

There are several studies that show the importance of food to combat mental disorders. After all, nutrients actively participate in our biological functions and can reduce depressive symptoms. Therefore, it is understood that the food we eat can directly interfere with our mental health.

In addition, among healthy diets, the Mediterranean and Japanese diets are the ones with a lower risk of depression. These diets are made up of fruits, vegetables, olive oil, legumes, nuts, fish, seafood and white meat, which are healthy foods that help the body function properly. However, it is worth mentioning that food alone is not enough to treat depression.

What foods fight depression?

Foods that help fight depression are rich in nutrients and help to increase serotonin levels in the blood. Thus, they can promote our body a sense of well being and good mood. Check out some of the foods and nutrients that should be included in your routine:

Meat, fish, seafood, eggs, nuts, peanuts, peas, cauliflower, bananas, chickpeas, avocado, oats, dark chocolate: Tryptophan and omega-3;

Milk and dairy products: Calcium;

Chocolate, chestnuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds, brown rice, wheat germ, oats, avocado and bananas: Magnesium;

Spinach, kale, milk and dairy products, liver, chicken, plums and watermelon: B vitamins;

Acerola, guava, pineapple, orange, lemon, tangerine, blackberry, raspberry: Vitamin C;

Fruits, vegetables and seeds like chia, flaxseed and sesame: Fiber.

Finally, for best results, these foods should be consumed every day at every meal, and they are also important for losing weight and improving the gut.

On the other hand, remember to avoid ultra-processed foods, as these are associated with an increase in your stress level. In addition, they carry combinations of added sugar, oils/fats or salt and preservatives. For example: soda, margarine, breakfast cereal, industrial candy, cookies or snacks.

This article does not present solutions to medical or psychological problems. Consult a specialist before starting any treatment.