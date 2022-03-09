Formula 1 announces new game ‘F1 Manager 2022’; see trailer

Load audio player

In addition to its traditional racing game, formula 1 will have one more game from this year that should move the fans: F1 Manager 2022. With development of Frontier Developmentsthe game will give the player the opportunity to take on the role of team leader, competing in a career mode and overseeing the day-to-day running of operations over the years.

This is the first game of its kind, part of a “long-term, multi-title deal” according to F1, and the category’s return to management games since 2000, when EA Sports released “F1 Manager”.

With the promise of “unparalleled authenticity and broadcast-grade presentation”, the game will allow the player to fulfill functions such as hiring pilots.

“With decades of experience developing acclaimed simulation and management titles, the Frontier team is working to create an authentic, detailed, exciting and rewarding experience with F1 Manager 2022,” Frontier’s announcement reads.

“We want you to experience the drama of Formula 1, where races are won and lost on and off the track. Manage the day to day of an F1 team, overseeing long-term strategies and making quick decisions guiding your team to victory” .

“Rivalries, sponsorships, regulation changes; navigate these challenges and more, and on race weekends, create and execute the perfect strategy for success.”

F1 Manager will be Frontier’s first sports title, but the studio has experience in other management games such as Planet Coaster, Planet Zoo, and Jurassic World Evolution. F1 Manager 2022 will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Steam this summer.

“It’s great to see F1 Manager 2022 taking shape, for people to see this exciting title come to life,” said Ross Brawn. “I know from personal experience that leading a team can be challenging, but it is certainly rewarding. The F1 Manager franchise is a great opportunity for fans to step into the shoes of team bosses and experience this reality.”

The latest management game in the sport is Motorsport Manager, which was released in 2014 but without an official F1 license.

