From Shakespeare to Churchill: Zelensky quotes British symbols in speech to UK Parliament | World

He participated this Tuesday (8), through a video, in a session of the British Parliament. In the recording, Zelensky said that Ukrainians do not want to lose their country.

He also asked for more support from the international community for the confrontation against Russia. At the end of his speech, representatives of the British Parliament gave him a standing ovation.

“Russian terror is against the whole world,” said the Ukrainian leader.

Zelensky delivers speech via video conference to British parliament

To approach MPs, Zelensky cited British symbols such as Shakespeare and Churchill in the speech. See below which famous phrases were used by the Ukrainian leader:

1 of 3 Painting shows artist William Shakespeare. — Photo: Creative Commons cc-by-sa 3.0 Painting shows artist William Shakespeare. — Photo: Creative Commons cc-by-sa 3.0

“The question for us now is to be or not to be… I can give a definitive answer: it is definitely being,” Zelensky said.

The phrase is the same as the protagonist of the play Hamlet, by the famous English playwright, William Shakespeare.

In the work, the Prince of Denmark asks himself the same question: “to be or not to be”, after the death of his father and a series of doubts about his role in the succession and changes in the castle’s structure.

2 of 3 Winston Churchill — Photo: Disclosure Winston Churchill — Photo: Disclosure

“We won’t give up and we won’t lose. We’ll fight until the endat sea, in the air and we will continue to fight on our land, regardless of the cost,” said the Ukrainian president.

At this point in the speech, some parliamentarians were moved, since the comments refer to the British Prime Minister, Winston Churchill, who ruled during the 2nd World War.

In his famous speech, the British prime minister said “we will not surrender”, and added: “we will fight in the seas and oceans […] we will fight on the beaches, we will fight on the fields”.

3 of 3 The President of Ukraine makes a video address to the British Parliament on March 8, 2022 — Photo: Reproduction/Parliament TV The President of Ukraine makes a video address to the British Parliament on March 8, 2022 – Photo: Reproduction/Parliament TV

More pressure on Russia

Zelensky reported on the Russian invasion day by day, listing the weapons used, the civilians killed and the lack of food and water for many.

He thanked Prime Minister Johnson for supporting Ukraine against Russia, but said Britain and other Western countries needed to go further.