Goiânia City Hall launches public tender with 1,376 vacancies in the health, education, social assistance and infrastructure sectors

The City Hall of Goiânia published, on the night of this Tuesday (03/08), a tender notice with 1,376 vacancies available for the health, education, social assistance and infrastructure sectors with starting salaries ranging from R$ 1,212 to R$ 3,452 .

The application period will be from April 8th to 29th through the website of the Selection Center of the Federal University of Goiás (cs.ufg.br).

The positions are for elementary, middle and higher levels, with registrations in the amounts of R$ 60, R$ 80 and R$ 120, respectively. The tests are scheduled for the weekends between the months of May and June this year.

Mayor Rogério Cruz had already announced the event a few days ago and stressed the need to hire new servers.

“We are excited about the possibility of reinforcing our team of collaborators that seeks, day after day, to guarantee the quality of services offered to the population”, highlights the mayor.

The Municipal Secretary of Administration (Semad), Eduardo Merlin, comments that the contest will supply an existing demand in the Goiânia City Hall.

“The city grew, new schools, Cmeis, health units were built and, therefore, we have a demand for servers in these places. We need qualified professionals who will come from this public tender”, emphasizes the secretary.

In health, there will be 211 vacancies for doctors in different areas, 69 (nurses), 64 (community health agents); 58 (health assistants, 30 for nursing assistants, 18 for pharmacy assistants and 10 for oral health assistants); 50 (agents to combat endemic diseases), 23 (dentists) and 133 (health technicians, 87 for nursing technicians, 02 for occupational nursing technicians, 10 for orthopedic immobilization technicians, 10 for radiology technicians, 10 for laboratory technician and 04 for autopsy technician).

There are also 06 vacancies for art therapist, biologist (01), biomedical (05) and intensive care nurse (01), in addition to two for physical education professionals.

In education, there will be 194 teaching positions for different subjects, 200 teaching assistants; and 100 educational support agents.

In the area of ​​social assistance, there will be 62 vacancies for analyst in social matters, 25 for social workers, 12 for pedagogues and 25 for psychologists. For an analyst in culture and sport, there will be 45 vacancies for professionals in physical education. There are also another 45 for social educators.

For infrastructure, in the positions of analyst in works and urbanism, there are 07 vacancies for architect, 29 (civil engineer), 02 (electrical engineer), 01 (technician in construction of buildings) and 01 (technologist in construction of land roads).

Devolution

The Goiânia Prefecture contest had initially been scheduled for the year 2020, but was suspended due to the Covid-19.

Those who applied for some of the positions and are not interested in participating in the competition can request a refund. The option will be available on the contest organizer’s website: www.cs.ufg.br.

Check the notice here: https://www.goiania.go.gov.br/Download/legislacao/diariooficial/2022/do_20220308_000007754_suplemento.pdf

Municipal Administration Department – Goiânia City Hall