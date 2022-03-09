GTA VI would take place in the US and Europe and would take up to 500 hours to finish, according to Pachter

This would be one of the most ambitious projects in history.

We live the boom of AAA games with huge worlds, for better or for worse. While some love it, others can’t take it anymore. I even venture to say that many are already saturated with this type of game. But Rockstar should completely ignore this with Grand Theft Auto 6, as, according to Michael Pachter, a well-known game industry analyst, the game should have all the locations of the other titles and take around 500 hours to complete.

According to the analyst, GTA VI has been in development since 2014 with the creation of the story and, from 2015, Rockstar would have started writing the codes. “There are naive people thinking that Rockstar, with its 2,000 employees, is sitting on its ass bored… No, they’re not. These guys are working hard to create amazing content, but GTA VI is going to take 10 years or more. “, said Pachter.

This entire delay in development, according to the analyst, is because Rockstar would be creating an unprecedented world, not only compared to other Rockstar titles, but among all open world games created. “The reason is, in my understanding, a mixture of Vice City, San Andreas, Liberty City (then GTA III) and Europe, London for sure”, comments the analyst.

He says that it will be possible to travel through these continents: “you will be able to go anywhere on these continents and you will have quests that will take you to those places”. “It’s probably going to be literally 400 or 500 hours of gameplay from launch. That’s what they’re doing now, that’s what they’ve turned GTA VI into,” adds Pachter.



– Continues after advertising –

GTA VI, in the words of Pachter, will have an online experience, as is already the case with GTA V.”[…] You’ll have to carry drugs from London to Los Angeles and you’ll have to do it through the port in Miami. They’re going to do all these cool things,” she says.

Pachter’s words make us wonder how ambitious GTA VI will be. Is it a giant world just for being a giant world? Or will Rockstar be able to follow the same rhythm of success of the other games delivering an experience that only it can? Well, it may still take some time to get those answers.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: WCCFtech