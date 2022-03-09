Health, education and municipal guard officials protest in downtown Rio | Rio de Janeiro

Officials from the City of Rio de Janeiro staged a protest, late this Tuesday morning (8), in Cidade Nova, downtown. The act is unified and brings together health, education and Municipal Guard professionals, who ask, among other demands, for salary recomposition.

Health professionals also ask for the restoration of the category’s job and salary plan.

According to Mônica Armada, one of the employee representatives, the health personnel who were in charge of care during the pandemic have very low salaries.

“The worst salary for municipal civil servants is that of health. And we still don’t have a job and salary plan. We’ve been trying to negotiate with Mayor Eduardo Paes, with Secretary Daniel Soranz, but we haven’t been able to, we haven’t And we got here: the act, demonstration, strike and even a strike, because negotiation with this government is difficult”, said Mônica.

She explained that health salaries have been very low and have not been replenished for two and a half years. And it is important to value these workers. “And appreciation goes through a decent salary for all health personnel,” said Mônica.

The representative of the Municipal Guard employees said that the category claims a plan of positions and salaries since 2010. .

“In 2014, the Municipal Executive implemented Complementary Law 135. But it has not been complied with since 2014. Today we have a federal law that guarantees us functional progression, but it does not comply with the law. The municipal government does not value the municipal server. The only way to value the server is to create a plan of positions and salaries, which will give dignity to the server to continue their work. Other than that, it’s small talk”, said Sanches.

In a note, the City of Rio said that the demonstration is legitimate and that the municipality is working to grant the readjustments still in 2022.